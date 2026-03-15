FACT CHECK: Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead? ‘AI generated 6 fingers’, Son Yair’s last X post sparks rumours, Israel PMO breaks silence

Amid the Israel-US and Iran war, Benjamin Netanyahu being dead rumours are getting widely circulated on the internet, with Where is Benjamin Netanyahu hashtag trending. From AI edited speeches of Israeli PM, where netizens spotted six fingers on his hands and several Digital glitches, to his son Yair Netanyahu’s sudden absence from X, where he has been too much active, several theories around Netanyahu’s being killed are emerging. However, putting a full stop on these rumours, The Israeli Prime Minister's office called these rumours fake.

Amid the Israel-US and Iran war, Benjamin Netanyahu being dead rumours are getting widely circulated on the internet, with Where is Benjamin Netanyahu hashtag trending. From AI edited speeches of Israeli PM, where netizens spotted six fingers on his hands and several Digital glitches, to his son Yair Netanyahu’s sudden absence from X, where he has been too much active, several theories around Netanyahu’s being killed are emerging. However, putting a full stop on these rumours, The Israeli Prime Minister's office called these rumours fake.

The AI generated six fingers

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s video is circulating on X (formerly twitter) while he was addressing about the Iran war. However, netizens claimed that the video was AI edited or ‘AI influenced’, as allegedly there were too many digital glitches. Several screenshots and still images were shared of him, where 6 fingers were spotted on Netanyahu’s hands, which is a big sign that the video was altered using Artificial intelligence. This has sparked speculation that Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu may have been killed amid the conflict and Israel is hiding it from the world, presenting his AI generated videos.

One user asked, ‘The latest video released by the government itself shows that it was AI generated because Netanyahu has 6 fingers. The question now is whether Netanyahu is just hiding, has been killed, or is seriously injured.’

Another said, ‘This video is generated by AI. At 0.34 seconds you can clearly see Netanyahu is having 6 fingers. What is the need of releasing an AI video,that too by official handle ? Now this can only mean one thing, Netanyahu has been deleted.’

Son Yair Netanyahu’s last post

Another factor that have sparked speculations around Netanyahu’s dead or alive claims was his son Yair Netanyahu’s absence from X. Netizens pointed out that Yair Netanyahu, who posted more than 35 posts in a day was not posting any update for past 5 days.

One user said, “Rumors of the Bibi pack are gaining traction. It’s been 5 days since Yair Netanyahu has posted to his X feed. Prior to that, he was tweeting 30-40 times per day.”

While another said, “Yair Netanyahu - a fellow twitter addict who tweets on average 35 times per day - has not tweeted in 5 days. This to me is the only somewhat convincing bit so far that something may have happened to Bibi.”

FACT CHECK! PMO breaks silence

The Israeli Prime Minister's office has debunked the social media speculation about Benjamin Netanyahu's death, as per Anadolu, the Turkish state-run media. “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” offie said.