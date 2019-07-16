Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra under fire, US Congress begins hearings

Headlines

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Explained: Why did Chandrayaan 2 fail? Can these mistakes be repeated in ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3?

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, chosen by Mukesh Ambani to lead multi-crore Reliance business, his salary is…

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unease grows as US sends cluster bombs to Ukraine despite global opposition

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Most dangerous female criminals in the world

8 most action-packed scenes in Jawan prevue

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

“Credit goes to schools, teachers…” CBSE Controller of Examination on Board exam results

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi meets survivors, says those found guilty will be punished stringently

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meet former President Pratibha Patil in Pune

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Hometelevision

television

Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra under fire, US Congress begins hearings

The Treasury Department has "very serious concerns that Libra could be misused by money launderers and terrorist financers,

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 10:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress begins two days of hearings Tuesday on the currency planned by Facebook, to be called Libra, starting with the Senate Banking Committee. Meanwhile, a House Judiciary subcommittee will extend its bipartisan investigation of the market power of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.

Trump tweeted last week that the new currency, Libra, "will have little standing or dependability." Both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell have expressed serious concerns recently that Libra could be used for illicit activity.

The Treasury Department has "very serious concerns that Libra could be misused by money launderers and terrorist financers," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House on Monday. "This is indeed a national security issue." Facebook has "a lot of work to do before we get to the point where we're comfortable with it," Mnuchin said.

Already under intense scrutiny from regulators and Congress over privacy and market dominance, Facebook stirred anger on Capitol Hill last month with the unveiling of its plan to create a financial ecosystem based on a digital currency.

Senate and House hearings went on the calendar, and the Democratic head of the House Financial Services Committee, which is holding Wednesday's hearing, called on Facebook to suspend the plan until Congress and regulators could review it.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said that Facebook, with some 2 billion users around the world, "is continuing its unchecked expansion and extending its reach into the lives of its users." She called Libra "a new Swiss-based financial system" that potentially is too big to fail and could require a taxpayer bailout.

David Marcus, the Facebook executive leading the project, says in his testimony prepared for Tuesday's hearing by the Financial Services panel that Libra "is about developing a safe, secure and low-cost way for people to move money efficiently around the world.

We believe that Libra can make real progress toward building a more inclusive financial infrastructure." Facebook agrees with Powell's view that the government's review of Libra must be "patient and thorough, rather than a sprint to implementation," Marcus' statement says.

"The time between now and launch is designed to be an open process and subject to regulatory oversight and review. In fact, I expect that this will be the broadest, most extensive and most careful pre-launch oversight by regulators and central banks in FinTech's history. We know we need to take the time to get this right." The planned digital currency is billed as a "stablecoin" backed by deposits in sovereign currencies such as the dollar, euro and Japanese yen unlike bitcoin, ether or other digital currencies. Promising low fees, it could open online commerce to millions of people around the world who lack access to bank accounts and make it cheaper to send money across borders.

But it also raises concerns over the privacy of users' data and the potential for criminals to use it for money laundering and fraud.

To address privacy concerns, Facebook created a nonprofit oversight association, with dozens of partners including PayPal, Uber, Spotify, Visa and MasterCard, to govern Libra. As one among many in the association, Facebook says it won't have any special rights or privileges.

It also created a "digital wallet" subsidiary, Calibra, to work on the technology, separately from its main social media business. While Facebook owns and controls Calibra, it won't see financial data from it, the company says.

Mnuchin's comments came a few days after Trump tweeted: "I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air.

Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity." If they want to get into the financial business, Facebook and its dozens of partner companies in the venture will have to accept the kind of tight regulation that banks are under, Trump said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Dipali Goenka, CEO of Rs 9,400 crore Indian company behind Wimbledon towels

Monsoon rain news live updates: IMD issues red alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; flood threat in Delhi

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 71 Deputy Architect and other posts, apply at upsc.gov.in

Salman Khan slammed for hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 with cigarette in his hand: 'Such a hypocrite'

Hyundai Exter SUV India launch today: How to watch the event livestream [Video]

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE