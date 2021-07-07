Face mask while jogging: Man’s lung collapses after a 2-mile run wearing a mask

The jogger’s left lung compressed by 90 percent which moved his heart to the right side of the body, as per doctors.

While face masks are recommended when stepping out for any activity amid the COVID-10 pandemic, some activities don’t seem to go too well with it. One of them is physical exercises.

There have been several cases of people falling ill due to running in masks, but one recent incident in China descended into much more serious consequences for the individual.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, a 26-year-old man had to be taken to a hospital after he suffered a collapsed lung after a two-mile jog. The runner was rushed to Wuhan Central Hospital and underwent a major surgery after finding it difficult to breath.

Activities like running, while wearing a mask, can put increased pressure on the lungs, limiting their ability to get enough oxygen.

The jogger’s left lung compressed by 90 percent which moved his heart to the right side of the body, as per doctors who attended to him at the hospital. They believe it was the result of him wearing a mask while running.

A collapsed lung or pneumothorax is a potentially fatal condition where air leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall. Symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, shallow or fast breathing. Other common symptoms are coughing, chest pressure, fast heart rate and low oxygen levels.