Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa takes home whopping amount after epic clash with Carlsen, See details

DNA TV Show: Know next step of Chandrayaan-3 mission after Vikram lander’s historic moon landing

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

Face mask while jogging: Man’s lung collapses after a 2-mile run wearing a mask

The jogger’s left lung compressed by 90 percent which moved his heart to the right side of the body, as per doctors.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2021, 04:20 PM IST

While face masks are recommended when stepping out for any activity amid the COVID-10 pandemic, some activities don’t seem to go too well with it. One of them is physical exercises.

There have been several cases of people falling ill due to running in masks, but one recent incident in China descended into much more serious consequences for the individual.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, a 26-year-old man had to be taken to a hospital after he suffered a collapsed lung after a two-mile jog. The runner was rushed to Wuhan Central Hospital and underwent a major surgery after finding it difficult to breath.

Activities like running, while wearing a mask, can put increased pressure on the lungs, limiting their ability to get enough oxygen.

The jogger’s left lung compressed by 90 percent which moved his heart to the right side of the body, as per doctors who attended to him at the hospital.  They believe it was the result of him wearing a mask while running.

A collapsed lung or pneumothorax is a potentially fatal condition where air leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall. Symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, shallow or fast breathing. Other common symptoms are coughing, chest pressure, fast heart rate and low oxygen levels.

