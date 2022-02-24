Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

'You will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history': Russian President Vladimir Putin to the West

The UN Security Council had just convened an emergency meeting Wednesday night when Putin took to Russian airwaves to announce the invasion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

'You will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history': Russian President Vladimir Putin to the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared war on Ukraine and gave a chilling warning to its allies in the West, Daily Mail reported.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, as Putin announced that Russia was launching a military attack on Ukraine. "To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside - if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history," he said on a television broadcast.

The UN Security Council had just convened an emergency meeting Wednesday night when Putin took to Russian airwaves to announce the invasion.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged Putin to stop his tanks.

READ | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Sensex and Nifty crash, oil soars past $100 a barrel

"If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart," said Guterres. "President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died," he added. 

Putin ignored the plea, going on TV to describe the invasion as a "special military occupation" and said he wants to "demilitarise" and "de-Nazify", not occupy, the country, the report said.

He told Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home", saying Russia could not exist with a "constant threat emanating from the territory of Ukraine" and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers was "inevitable".`

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.