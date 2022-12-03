‘F--k around and find out’: This anti-Semitic tweet got Kanye West blocked from Elon Musk's Twitter once again

American rapper Kanye West (File photo)

American rapper Kanye West, who has renamed himself as Ye, has been under fire for several anti-Semitic tweets and comments on social platforms. He has also lost endorsement deals from big brands such as Adidas and Gap due to his remarks against the Jewish community.

Kanye West recently stoked a controversy when he was on a show with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, saying that he “likes” Nazis and pointed out several “good qualities” about Adolf Hitler, who was responsible for the Holocaust in Germany.

Soon after his statements on Jones’s show, West took to social media and shared several controversial tweets, which ultimately got him banned from the platform. One of the objectionable things posted by Kanye was an image of a Swastika, which was the symbol of the Nazis.

Shortly before getting banned, Kanye West wrote on Twitter, “Well everyone, we had a nice run, Jesus is King.” He later went on to share an image of the Star of David, which had a swastika made inside it, sparking a massive anti-Semitic controversy on social media.

After the series of disturbing tweets started going viral on social media, a user tweeted at Elon Musk, “Musk fix this please!”. The new Twitter owner later went on to say, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Shortly after Kanye West got banned from Twitter for the second time, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, “FAFO” which is short for “f--ck around and find out”.

Kanye had also taken a dig at Elon Musk before his ban, posting a photo of the billionaire without his shirt before his weight loss journey. West had written on the post, “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.”

To this, Musk had responded, “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.” The Tesla CEO further clarified that the photo was “fine” and he found it motivational when he was trying to lose weight.

