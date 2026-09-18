F-16 fighter jet crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely; what happened at crash site

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan's Grand Traverse County during a training sortie. The pilot ejected safely and was injured, while a 1-mile evacuation was ordered after a hazardous chemical spill.

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Texas Air National Guard crashed in Michigan’s Grand Traverse County on Thursday during a routine training sortie. According to CBS News, the pilot, who safely ejected from the jet, sustained injuries and was later reported to be in stable condition. Authorities have not released the pilot’s identity or details about injuries.

F-16 fighter jet crashes in Michigan: What happened

The aircraft, operated by the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas National Guard, was conducting a training mission from the Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Centre in Alpena when the incident occurred. The Texas Military Department confirmed that the F-16 Fighting Falcon was involved in an incident during the afternoon, though it did not immediately provide details about what caused the crash.

Another pilot told air traffic controllers that the F-16 may have hit a bird before crashing. However, military officials said they had not received confirmation of a bird strike and that the crash remains under investigation.

The crash caused large plumes of smoke, explosions and debris in a field near a house and camper. The structures were reportedly not hit. Authorities have begun an investigation into the crash.

The pilot ejected from the aircraft and was taken for medical treatment. A spokesperson for the 149th Fighter Wing said the pilot was in stable condition. Michigan State Police, assisting the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, said there were no reports of additional injuries.

According to the Hill, Michigan State Police also ordered people within a mile of the crash site to evacuate due to a hazardous chemical spill associated with the aircraft. Residents had previously been instructed to shelter in place and close their windows and doors. The fighter jet crashed near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road. Authorities closed roads around the site and urged residents and motorists to avoid the area while emergency crews responded.

About the F-16 fighter jet

The F-16 was one of several aircraft from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, participating in the Michigan training exercises. The Air Force has operated F-16s since 1979, with at least 14 Class A mishaps involving the aircraft since 2000, according to the Air Force Safety Centre. In December, an F-16C Fighting Falcon operated by the Air Force Thunderbirds crashed in California, with the pilot also ejecting safely.

(With inputs from ANI)