Israel launched a bold and very secret airstrike against Iran's nuclear facilities. Its top-of-the-line F-35I Adir stealth fighter jets were the primary target of this mission. Tensions between the two regional powers have increased significantly in recent years as a result of the move. Israel launched a massive airstrike against Iran's military leadership, nuclear facilities, and missile bases. Advanced fighter jets such as the F-15I Raam, F-16I Sufa, and F-35I Adir were used in this attack. Avoiding Iran's defence system allowed these jets to complete their mission.

Based on the American F-15E Strike Eagle, the Israeli Air Force's reliable partner is the F-15I Raam. This aircraft has two functions. It simultaneously eliminates ground targets and engages the opponent in aerial combat. It can carry up to 18,000 pounds of armaments and has a 2,700-mile range.

F-15I Raam

The F-15I's capacity to drop bunker buster bombs is its greatest strength. It was decided to target Iran's underground nuclear bases for this reason. With GPS-guided JDAM bombs, this aircraft can attack even the most obscured hideouts without the adversary noticing.

F-16I Soufa

F-16D Block 52, which has been uniquely modified for Israel, is the foundation of the F-16I Soufa. It holds two pilots. One for weapon control and another for flight operations. To extend its range, conformal fuel tanks have been added. Because of this, it can go great distances without stopping.

Sufa's unique selling point is its sophisticated targeting technology, which can locate the opponent even at night. It can unleash an all-weather, precise strike due to the LANTIRN and Litening pods installed in it. Sufa was vital in the destruction of Iran's mobile launch sites and bunker-like locations.

F-35I Adir

The stealth fighter jet F-35I Adir can avoid radar detection. This is the Israeli equivalent of the F-35A, on which Israel has installed its own weapons and electrical systems. This fighter plane can perform all three functions: electronic warfare, attack, and surveillance.

The greatest option for avoiding Iran's robust air defence system was Adir. It entered the major role thanks to its precision strike capability and stealth technologies. Deep penetration allows it to finish the mission out of the enemy's line of sight.

Together, these planes used sophisticated bombs like JDAMs and SDBs to totally destroy numerous significant Iranian bases. Late at night, when Iranian radar and air defence are at their weakest, the strike was executed. Sufa and Raam attacked the targets after the F-35I conducted electronic jamming and surveillance.