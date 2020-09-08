External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with Iran counterpart in Tehran

Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Whopping price of LED stumps will stun you; cost more than a 10 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

'What a bowl': Internet applauds cop's exceptional bowling skills in viral video, watch

Independence Day 2023: Red Fort parade tickets now available for August 15; Check price and how to book tickets

Kind-hearted woman's gesture on Hyderabad metro brings joy to fellow passenger's day, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ODI World Cup 2023: Whopping price of LED stumps will stun you; cost more than a 10 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

'What a bowl': Internet applauds cop's exceptional bowling skills in viral video, watch

Top 10 films with highest footfalls in India in first half of 2023

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares his disappointment on film receiving A certificate, says 'pehle adult movie hai jo...'

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

HomeWorld

World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with Iran counterpart in Tehran

The EAM will be reaching Moscow later today for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or SCO meet. India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are part of the SCO grouping. Iran is an observer member of the grouping.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 08, 2020, 04:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Iran's Foriegn Minister Javad Zarif in Tehran. Jaishankar had made stopover in Iran as part of his key Moscow visit. Calling the meet "productive", the EAM tweeted, "Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments. Thank him for his gracious hospitality."

Javad Zarif had visited India earlier this year to be part Raisina Dialogue. 

The EAM will be reaching Moscow later today for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or SCO meet. India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are part of the SCO grouping. Iran is an observer member of the grouping.

This is the 2nd time any top Indian minister is visiting Iran within a week. Defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited Iran over the weekend while coming from Russia and meet with Iran's Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

During Rajnath Singh's visit, Afghanistan and regional security were discussed in over one hour long bilateral.

The high-level visits by India to Iran are been considered as a major reached out by New Delhi to a country it considers part of its extended neighbourhood. Iran plays an important role in India's connectivity project via Chabahar port that provides it link to Afghanistan and wider Central Asian region.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara look dreamy in romantic number from Jawan, song to release on this date

Meet India’s most charitable woman, Infosys co-founder’s wife, donated Rs 120 crore, not Nita Ambani, Renu Munjal

Meet chairman of Rs 3 lakh crore company who didn't take any leave for 21 years, worked 15 hours/day; his net worth is..

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Independence Day 2023: 5 top medical science breakthroughs in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE