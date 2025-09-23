Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Jaishankar meets US counterpart Marco Rubio amid trade, H-1B visa tensions: 'Agreed on importance of...'

In a post on the social media platform X, S Jaishankar said: "Good to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern." Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 03:01 AM IST

S Jaishankar with Marco Rubio.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio where the two covered a range of issues. Jaishankar said the two agreed on the importance of sustained engagement in priority areas. In a post on the social media platform X, he said, "Good to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch."

What is the significance of Jaishankar-Rubio meet?

The meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio marks their first face-to-face interaction since trade tensions escalated after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods over India's purchase of oil from Russia. The meeting is part of a continued effort to restrengthen India-US ties, which had come under strain in recent months but have since shown signs of recovery. India and the US are working towards concluding a trade agreement, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal leading a delegation for talks in Washington, DC.

How have India-US relations been lately?

Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July amid trade talks between the two countries and later imposed another 25 per cent tariff for the purchase of Russian oil. The countries have resumed talks for a mutually-beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement. According to a release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, "positive discussions were held" during the September 16 visit of officials from the US, and both sides had agreed to intensify efforts towards finalising a deal. The United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in 2025, which marks the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), will be held in New York from 23 to 29 September 2025.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

