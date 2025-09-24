Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EXPOSED! Pakistan's textbooks twist Operation Sindoor, paints India as 'aggressor pleading for peace after...'

Months after the four-day conflict in May that saw a fierce battle between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has now come up with its own fabricated version of events in school textbooks, describing itself as the winner of a war in which it didn't come even close to victory.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 08:41 PM IST

EXPOSED! Pakistan's textbooks twist Operation Sindoor, paints India as 'aggressor pleading for peace after...'
File Image credit: AFP
Months after the four-day conflict in May that saw a fierce drone/missile battle between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has now come up with its own fabricated version of events in school textbooks, describing itself as the winner of a war in which it didn't come even close to victory. 

According to the revised curriculum, the conflict began on May 6, 2025, when India allegedly launched an "unprovoked attack" on Pakistan after leveling "false accusations" about its role in a massacre in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The facts, however, narrate a whole different story: 26 innocent civilians were gunned down by Pak-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on April 22, following which, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation. Under the operation, nine terror camps were destroyed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province, and more than a hundred terrorists operating under the watch of the Pak government were wiped out. 

Pakistan's textbooks go on to claim that Pakistan's forces responded "responsibly", launching attacks only on Indian military posts. The truth is, Islamabad escalated with drone and missile attacks on the Indian bordering regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab. More than 20 civilians had lost their lives in the Pakistani shelling. India retaliated by destroying Pakistan's HQ-9 air defense system in Lahore and launching strikes deep inside Sialkot and Islamabad. 

One of the boldest lies, according to the Pakistani textbooks, is the portrayal of Pakistan’s “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" as a devastating offensive that destroyed 26 Indian airbases. Open-source intelligence, satellite imagery, and Indian defense briefings tell a different story: precision strikes by India destroyed key Pakistani airbases at Murid, Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Sargodha, Chaklala and Rahim Yar Khan, prompting Pakistan to reach out to India with a ceasefire request. 

Another bold fabrication is that India, after having suffered "heavy losses, pleaded for peace, with Pakistan graciously agreeing only at the insistence of US President Donald Trump." In reality, the ceasefire was achieved when Pakistan's DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart, appealing for a ceasefire. 

The ceasefire was, therefore, achieved through direct talks between India and Pakistan, despite Trump's hackneyed claims of having played a role in ceasefire. 

ALSO READ | Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested

