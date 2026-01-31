Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’s outsized influence

Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files include an FBI report alleging that President Trump was 'compromised by Israel' and that Jared Kushner wielded extensive influence over the presidency. The documents also raise claims about Kushner’s family, Russian connections and Alan Dershowitz’s alleged ties.

A recent batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has surfaced, containing claims that have reignited scrutiny of prominent US political figures. Among the new allegations, an FBI report cites a confidential source who described President Donald Trump as being “compromised by Israel.” The report also examines the influence of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, over both the Trump Organisation and presidential decision-making.

Claims About Jared Kushner’s Influence

The documents assert that Kushner exercised significant sway in administrative matters, with the report suggesting that his family connections extended into financial dealings, alleged corruption, and foreign networks. It further linked Kushner to Russian money flows and the ultra-Zionist Chabad movement, highlighting concerns over conflicts of interest and undue influence in political affairs.

The report revisits Kushner’s family background, noting that his father faced financial convictions in the past but later received a presidential pardon from Trump, raising questions about potential nepotism and the intertwining of private and public interests.

Allegations Involving Alan Dershowitz

The FBI materials also address Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s former attorney, claiming he was allegedly “co-opted by Mossad” to exert influence on elite students. While these claims are included in the report, there is no publicly verified evidence confirming the allegations, and Dershowitz has historically denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein-related matters.

Context and Caution

These explosive allegations come amid ongoing public interest in Epstein’s social and political connections. Epstein, who died in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges, had long-standing links to high-profile individuals in politics, business, and entertainment. Over the years, multiple documents, court filings, and witness accounts have repeatedly placed Trump, Kushner, and others in Epstein’s social orbit, though definitive proof of criminal complicity has not been established.

Legal experts caution that FBI reports often include unverified intelligence and human-source claims, which may reflect suspicions or allegations rather than substantiated facts. The documents are now part of a growing body of materials released under transparency initiatives aimed at shedding light on Epstein’s network and potential influence.

As investigators and journalists continue to examine the files, questions surrounding political, financial, and international connections in Epstein’s orbit remain a focus of public and media attention.

ALSO READ: Microsoft's Bill Gates caught STD after sex with Russian girls, hid from wife? Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files claim