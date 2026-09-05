Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island oil terminal in Gulf, tanker targeted by US missile: Report

Explosions were heard on Saturday near Iran's Kharg Island in Gulf, a key oil terminal, although their source was not immediately known, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Explosions were heard on Saturday near Iran's Kharg Island in the Gulf, a key oil terminal, although their source was not immediately known, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iran's state-affiliated Nournews reported that there were unconfirmed reports from local sources that an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island had been targeted by a missile fired by US forces.

A Fars correspondent on Kharg Island said explosion sounds were heard coming from the Gulf, but there were no visible signs of smoke following the blasts.

No confirmation from Iranian authorities, no visible smoke

There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the reported explosions or the claim that an Iranian tanker may have been targeted.

Kharg Island, located in the Gulf, is a major oil export terminal for Iran. The reports come amid heightened tensions in the region, though the circumstances surrounding the explosions remained unclear.

Further details about the incident, including the source of the explosions and whether any vessel was struck, were not immediately available.

The Fars news agency, which is considered semi-official, reported that its correspondent on Kharg Island heard explosion sounds coming from the direction of the Gulf. However, the correspondent noted there were no visible signs of smoke following the blasts, suggesting no major fire or immediate visible damage at the terminal itself.

Iranian tanker allegedly targeted by US missile: Nournews

Meanwhile, Nournews, which is affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported unconfirmed local reports claiming an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island had been targeted by a missile fired by US forces. The report stressed the information was unconfirmed and based on local sources.

There has been no statement from US Central Command or the Pentagon regarding any operation near Kharg Island.

Kharg Island handles the vast majority of Iran's oil exports and is considered a strategic asset. Any incident near the terminal has implications for global oil markets and regional security.

The reports come at a time of heightened tensions in the Gulf and wider Middle East, with increased military activity and concerns over freedom of navigation.

As of now, shipping trackers have not reported any distress signal from tankers near Kharg Island, and Iranian oil ministry has not issued any statement. Officials are expected to clarify the situation as more information becomes available