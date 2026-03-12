Explosion in Dubai, blast in Jerusalem: How Middle East caught in crossfire between US-Iran war

Iranian boats carrying explosives have reportedly attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, setting them ablaze and killing one crew member, after missiles struck four vessels in Gulf waters. Iran continues to target major areas and crucial services such as oil sites across the Middle East.

The Middle East has been bearing the brunt of the US-Israel-Iran war as the Gulf nation continues with its retaliation across the region. Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and various other places where a significant number of Indian nationals reside have been hit majorly by Iranian attacks.

Recently, Iranian boats carrying explosives have reportedly attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, setting them ablaze and killing one crew member, after missiles struck four vessels in Gulf waters. Iran continues to target major areas and crucial services such as oil sites across the Middle East, including a drone attack at Oman's Salalah port, and a container ship that was reportedly hit Jebel Ali in the UAE.

Iranian strikes on key Middle East regions

Iran’s strikes in the Gulf target the major trade routes, oil and energy establishments in an attempt to weaken one of the central source of global oil and energy supply further worsening the already high oil crisis.

Meanwhile, loud explosions were heard in crucial areas of Dubai, news agency AFP reported on Thursday. In a separate incident, Dubai authorities also reported a small drone incident in Al Bada, only around 4 kilometers, or 15 minutes away from Burj Khalifa.

According to reports, the Kuwait International Airport was attacked by drones amid the US-Iran war. Reuters reported “material damage” after the strikes. The incident comes a day after two drone attacks near the Dubai airport, injuring four people.

How is India coping with US-Iran war?

The Indian government on Thursday clarified there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene or LPG in the country, with an assurance that fuel availability remains stable and supply chains functioning smoothly.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was speaking in the Parliament when he said that India has enough fuel stocks, and therefore no reason for concern over availability. “There is no shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene. Their availability is fully assured and supply chains across the country are functioning smoothly,” the minister said.

To make conditions safe for India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held discussions with Iran on energy security and shipping matters. The two Indian tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz signals positive talks at the ministerial level.

Speaking at a press conference, the MEA spokesperson said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held three talks with his Iranian counterpart. “In their last conversation they discussed the issue of India’s energy security and shipping. Beyond that it would be premature for me to discuss,” the spokesperson said.