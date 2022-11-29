Explained: Why are people in China protesting against zero-Covid policy

Photo: Reuters

As authorities in certain regions of China have begun to soften the severe COVID-19 restrictions that are fueling the discontent, police in China have acted against demonstrations taking place in numerous locations around the nation.

Tsinghua University students in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping received his education, is also involved in the anti-government demonstrations. Blank sheets are being used to raise anti-Xi Jinping slogans such as "Xi Jinping leave the throne..., we demand democracy, rule of law, and freedom of expression."

While there was no organised pushback to the Communist government's lockdown restrictions in China two years ago when the corona case was first reported in Wuhan, the country as a whole has been more repressive since then. A temporary blackout occurred in China due to Corona, and it seems that China will be the last country to fully restore service to their normal capacity.

Why are people criticising the Chinese Government?

Earlier this week, at least 10 people were killed when a fire broke out at a residential complex in Urumqi, Xinjiang. Some claim that ten individuals lost their lives because the lockdown conditions were so stringent that even those who wanted to escape were prevented by security.

These protesters have come out to oppose China's zero Covid policy. Protests against the Chinese government and administration are very unusual in modern times.

In spite of having the world's strictest anti-Covid measures and lockdowns, the nation is still battling with infection, according to a Bloomberg article. Since the new Corona wave began in China, millions of people there have been forced to live in isolation.

The Chinese authorities instituted lockdown procedures dubbed "Dynamic Zero-Covid" after the corona wave hit the planet. Chinese President Xi Jinping is directly responsible for this strategy. Their success or failure is closely tied to Jinping.

"The zero-Covid policy is a people's struggle against the virus," Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a Communist Party conference in October of this year.

A crew member of a fast train got into touch with an infected individual, and after that, all the passengers on this train were tested for Covid and put in quarantine, according to a BBC article, so you can see how tight this policy of China is.

There is some wiggle room in the lockdown regulations already, however. As an example, the isolation period for persons discovered to have Covid-19 has been reduced from 15 days to only eight, with the first three days spent at home. China has reopened its borders to foreign visitors for the first time since March 2022.

Why is Covid-19 still spreading so fast in China?

Most countries of the world have accepted that despite the arrival of the corona vaccine, we have to learn to live with the infection, but China's opinion is different. China is certain that their approach will be maintained until all instances of corona infection have been wiped out.

In China, the corona vaccination is not mandatory. There has been no push for vaccinations either. Even though several studies have shown that China's home-grown vaccine is far less effective than those created outside, the nation refuses to import any other vaccines. Many feel the Chinese government is trying to connect the issue with national pride in science.