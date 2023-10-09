Explained: Israeli-Palestine and a history of the conflict

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group, termed this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood,' using air, sea, and land routes to infiltrate civilian areas near the Gaza Strip.

Ongoing tensions persist between Israel and Hamas, with the recent terrorist attack on Saturday marking the most severe cross-border assault Israel has encountered in decades.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group, termed this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood,' using air, sea, and land routes to infiltrate civilian areas near the Gaza Strip. This resulted in brutal killings of unarmed residents and hostage-taking. Shocking visuals depict an aerial attack using motorized gliders and paragliders on a music festival, leading to the mass sexual assault of women who were subsequently executed. The brutality displayed here is utterly unjustifiable.

Preceding this, barrages of rocket fire were launched by Hamas terrorists, followed by attempts to breach the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence using heavy earth movers at multiple points. In some instances, heavy pickup trucks were used to break through, allowing heavily armed terrorists to storm into Israel. This grim event was reminiscent of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks for many Indians.

A distressing video showed armed individuals chanting "Allah-ho-Akbar" while desecrating the lifeless body of a touring German girl on a pickup truck, partially unclothed. Such barbaric actions have no justification. The victim appears to have been stripped after her death, suggesting extreme brutality, possibly including dragging her hair. Her body should rightfully be with her family, not subjected to this cruel display.

Hamas

Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist terrorist group, has held control over the Gaza Strip since 2007. It is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, the European Union, the UK, and other nations. Hamas openly seeks Israel's destruction and has engaged in multiple conflicts with Israel since taking power in Gaza. In some ways, Hamas is analogous to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), as LeT is backed by Pakistan, trained, armed, and controlled by the ISI, while Hamas is openly supported by Iran, which provides funding, weapons, training, and control through the IRGC.

Late in December 2022, Israel inaugurated its most far-right and religious government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party. This coalition government includes two ultra-Orthodox parties and three far-right parties, such as the Religious Zionism party, affiliated with the West Bank settler movement. Netanyahu made various concessions to secure a governing majority, drawing criticism for prioritizing the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which undermines the prospects for a two-state solution.

Notably, Netanyahu appointed Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Jewish Power party, convicted of racist incitement against Arabs, as national security minister. Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism faction, was tasked with overseeing West Bank settlement policy.

In 2022, both Israelis and Palestinians witnessed the highest number of conflict-related deaths since 2015. Violence has continued into 2023, particularly in the West Bank, which is experiencing its deadliest year since 2005, with almost daily Israeli incursions. Eviction orders against Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, have led to protests, resulting in violent clashes at the al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

The Israeli military has escalated operations, including raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque, missile strikes in the Jenin refugee camp, and a five-day battle with Gazan terrorists in May. In July, Israel conducted a large-scale raid on the Jenin refugee camp, resulting in casualties. In response, Hamas attacked Tel Aviv and launched missiles at Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faced internal protests against his government's efforts to limit the judiciary's powers.

Israel has declared war, launching immediate airstrikes, and is considering a ground operation in response to this terror attack, which is perceived as a failure of Mossad, Israel's renowned external intelligence agency, and border security.

It is claimed that Iranian security officials aided Hamas in planning the attack on Israel, greenlighting it during a meeting in Beirut, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed terrorist group. Officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps collaborated with Hamas to plan air, land, and sea incursions.

Historical Perspective

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict traces its roots to the waning days of British colonial rule. In 1947, the United Nations passed Resolution 181, known as the Partition Plan, aiming to divide the British Mandate of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. This led to the creation of Israel on May 14, 1948, sparking the first Arab-Israeli War. While Israel emerged victorious in 1949, the conflict displaced 750,000 Palestinians and divided the territory into Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

Over the years, wars, ceasefires, and violence over disputed territories, airspace, and sea have characterized the conflict. The Gaza Strip, with its high population density and Israeli control over airspace and shoreline, remains a focal point.

Conclusion

This attack occurred amid the backdrop of normalization between Israel the UAE and Bahrain, potentially dealing a blow to Arab-Jewish peace efforts. There is a risk of a multi-front war, with Hezbollah's involvement being a worst-case scenario. Hezbollah recently launched missiles and shells at northern Israel, although without causing casualties.

The writer is a Veteran of the Indian Navy. Views expressed are his own.