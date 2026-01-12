Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy? Why are multinational companies pulling out?

Why multinational companies like Shell and Microsoft are pulling out of Pakistan amid economic instability, policy chaos and military dominance.



At a time when Pakistan is reeling under economic stress with soaring inflation, depleting foreign currency reserves, a struggling manufacturing sector, and a devalued currency getting devalued, many of the multinational companies have quit the country, divesting their stakes and throwing thousands of people out of jobs. Many other corporate houses are mulling to quit the Islamic republic. While fast-moving consumer goods major Procter & Gamble quit Pakistan earlier, energy giant Shell divested a 50 per cent stake and sold its operations to Saudi Arabia's Wafi Energy and TotalEnergies.

MNCs quitting Pakistan

According to the Asian News Post, Microsoft, Pfizer, Yamaha, Uber, Careem, Siemens, Bayer, and Eli Lilly have already pulled out of the country, citing unsustainable operations. Pharmaceutical and tech firms faced particular hurdles, and 21 companies left the country in three years. Earlier, the energy and automotive sectors saw similar retreats, as Yamaha stopped production amid import restrictions. As many multinational companies quit Pakistan, its foreign direct investment plummeted to a 10-year low of $1.2 billion in FY2023. It caused capital loss, jobs cuts, and the denial of technology transfer.

The Pakistani rupee also devalued considerably, ending up in eroding profit margins, causing high inflation and power shortages that disrupted operations, and weak consumer demand that further shrank the markets. However, analysts believe, the political volatility, rising militancy and the Pakistan Army pulling the strings from behind also play significant roles. Besides, regulatory delays, bureaucratic red tape, and inconsistent policies hinder planning, with high taxes and bribes compounding costs. These factors have turned Pakistan from an emerging market into a high-risk zone, the article observes.

Pakistan military economy, Milbus

The multinational corporations are also upset with Pakistan's military running a vast parallel economy known as 'Milbus' ranging from real estate, cement, fertilisers and banking to agriculture. Its turnover runs into tens of billions annually. Entities like Fauji Foundation have the upper hand, and it is difficult to compete with then in their respective domain. They dominate sectors with tax exemptions, regulatory immunity, and preferential state contracts, crowding out civilian competitors.

While the Pakistan Army and its 'Milbus' thrive, the economy suffers amid national ruin, diverting resources and distorting markets. Military firms block merit-based competition, undermining entrepreneurship and scaring foreign investors wary of unfair playing fields. The Strategic Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), military-led, prioritises army-linked ventures, deepening perceptions of opacity and control.

Pakistan's economy in crisis

Under these circumstances, investors prefer stable hubs like the UAE or Singapore, avoiding Pakistan's militarised commerce. Cumbersome regulations and policy U-turns create a hostile landscape for business. Frequent tax changes, import curbs, and approval delays make long-term planning impossible. Security concerns, including terrorism and lawlessness, heighten operational risks, the article added.

(With input from IANS).