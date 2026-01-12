FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

Proloy Chaki, Hindu singer and Awami League leader, dies in police custody in Bangladesh; family makes big allegation of...

Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy? Why are multinational companies pulling out?

Kriti Sanon helps Stebin Bin apply sindoor to Nupur Sanon during their Hindu wedding ceremony, see viral photos

India-Germany deal: PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz ink 19 agreements to intensify bilateral ties; here's all you need to know

Who’s Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan’s fiancée, business leader and philanthropist from Ireland

Iran protests: Khamenei’s severe crackdown on communication, disrupts Elon Musk’s Starlink access with military grade jammers, is Russia, China involved?

Delhi colder than Shimla? Cold wave, dense fog to persist; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, others

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?

India may join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it?

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal?

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeWorld

WORLD

Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy? Why are multinational companies pulling out?

Why multinational companies like Shell and Microsoft are pulling out of Pakistan amid economic instability, policy chaos and military dominance.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 08:44 PM IST

Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy? Why are multinational companies pulling out?
Pakistan Economy (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW


At a time when Pakistan is reeling under economic stress with soaring inflation, depleting foreign currency reserves, a struggling manufacturing sector, and a devalued currency getting devalued, many of the multinational companies have quit the country, divesting their stakes and throwing thousands of people out of jobs. Many other corporate houses are mulling to quit the Islamic republic. While fast-moving consumer goods major Procter & Gamble quit Pakistan earlier, energy giant Shell divested a 50 per cent stake and sold its operations to Saudi Arabia's Wafi Energy and TotalEnergies.

MNCs quitting Pakistan

According to the Asian News Post, Microsoft, Pfizer, Yamaha, Uber, Careem, Siemens, Bayer, and Eli Lilly have already pulled out of the country, citing unsustainable operations. Pharmaceutical and tech firms faced particular hurdles, and 21 companies left the country in three years. Earlier, the energy and automotive sectors saw similar retreats, as Yamaha stopped production amid import restrictions. As many multinational companies quit Pakistan, its foreign direct investment plummeted to a 10-year low of $1.2 billion in FY2023. It caused capital loss, jobs cuts, and the denial of technology transfer. 

The Pakistani rupee also devalued considerably, ending up in eroding profit margins, causing high inflation and power shortages that disrupted operations, and weak consumer demand that further shrank the  markets. However, analysts believe, the political volatility, rising militancy and the Pakistan Army pulling the strings from behind also play significant roles. Besides, regulatory delays, bureaucratic red tape, and inconsistent policies hinder planning, with high taxes and bribes compounding costs. These factors have turned Pakistan from an emerging market into a high-risk zone, the article observes.

Pakistan military economy, Milbus

The multinational corporations are also upset with Pakistan's military running a vast parallel economy known as 'Milbus' ranging from real estate, cement, fertilisers and banking to agriculture. Its turnover runs into tens of billions annually. Entities like Fauji Foundation have the upper hand, and it is difficult to compete with then in their respective domain. They dominate sectors with tax exemptions, regulatory immunity, and preferential state contracts, crowding out civilian competitors. 

While the Pakistan Army and its 'Milbus' thrive, the economy suffers amid national ruin, diverting resources and distorting markets. Military firms block merit-based competition, undermining entrepreneurship and scaring foreign investors wary of unfair playing fields. The Strategic Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), military-led, prioritises army-linked ventures, deepening perceptions of opacity and control. 

Pakistan's economy in crisis

Under these circumstances, investors prefer stable hubs like the UAE or Singapore, avoiding Pakistan's militarised commerce. Cumbersome regulations and policy U-turns create a hostile landscape for business. Frequent tax changes, import curbs, and approval delays make long-term planning impossible. Security concerns, including terrorism and lawlessness, heighten operational risks, the article added.

(With input from IANS).

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here
Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal?
4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army
4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army
Proloy Chaki, Hindu singer and Awami League leader, dies in police custody in Bangladesh; family makes big allegation of...
Proloy Chaki, Hindu singer, dies in police custody in Bangladesh
Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy? Why are multinational companies pulling out?
Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy?
Kriti Sanon helps Stebin Bin apply sindoor to Nupur Sanon during their Hindu wedding ceremony, see viral photos
Kriti Sanon helps Stebin Bin apply sindoor to Nupur Sanon at their Hindu wedding
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement