EXCLUSIVE: UNSC president José Singer says urgent global response needed to deal with COVID-19 crisis

The President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Dominican Republic Ambassador José Singer has told Zee Media that an urgent global response is needed to tackle the global crisis and that the security council has an important role to play in this regard. The Dominican Republic is the chair of the council for the current month and decides the agenda of the top United Nations body.

Speaking from New York, Ambassador Singer said,"COVID-19 is racing its way around the world. There’s growing concern about the unprecedented magnitude of its outbreak globally and its impact on international peace and security."

He further elaborated, "We need an urgent, coordinated, united and global response. No country can fight this alone and we must practice solidarity and kindness, now more than ever."

The UNSC met for the first time last week to discuss the crisis via video conference under the presidentship of the Dominican Republic. It had got a request from nine member countries on April 2 for the meet.

Asked about the role of UNSC in dealing with the crisis, Ambassador Singer said, "With a pandemic that is strangling the world's economy and putting an enormous strain in health resources, international cooperation is paramount, and the Security Council has an important role to play."

Hinting at more meetings of the body, Singer said that Thursday's meeting was the "first step on our discussions around COVID-19 and UNSC will keep on discussing it, including through thematic issues and country-specific discussions". He said, "One thing is for sure, members of the security council understand the seriousness of this issue, precisely when people living in the context of conflict are deeply vulnerable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Thursday's meeting saw United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefing the Council about the impact of COVID to UNSC members. The UNSG said that this is "fight of a generation" highlighted eight risks emerging out of the crisis, which includes, the "threat of terrorism" which "remains alive" and "weaknesses and lack of preparedness" exposed by the pandemic which may "provide a window onto how a bioterrorist attack might unfold", according to the UN chief.