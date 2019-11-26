Exclusive: China secretly building landing strip near Myanmar

According to Defence sources, China is secretly building a landing strip in Sanchahe, south-west Myanmar, through which the Chinese Army can comfortably use fighter aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), and transport aircraft. This comes as a shocking bit of news since it is generally held that the relationship between India and China had improved post-Doklam crisis when Beijing had really been arming itself to its teeth against New Delhi.

As per exclusive information received by Zee News, this is the first time reports have come up on a Landing Strip being constructed by Chinese government in Sanchahe. A source deployed in central security establishment says, ''We are not having much information about the landing strip which is under construction by China in South West of Sanchahe.We are watching closely on these developments."

Despite the bitter Doklam-standoff with India, China has beeen secretly building up its military presence in Tibet and is reports are anything to go by, it has upgraded its military camp under its western command in the region. China's People Liberation Army (PLA) is upgrading one of the civil airports in Tibet's Gongga, which is situated very close to the Indian border.

China also has planned to build three new airports in Burang, Lhunze and Tingri of southern Tibet under '3+1 project'. As per the Chinese media reports, China will spend almost $2.6 billion on the project due to be completed by 2021.

Where China's PLA has built several new military camps in the border areas, there is a report of secret guided missile unit in China's Yuxi about 900 kilometers away from Arunachal Pradesh. China has deployed '622 Missile Brigade' in Yuxi, which is equipped with guided missiles. China is deploying long-range kill missiles at this new base. If seen, China has already strengthened its Western Theater Command against India and now after the information of the new Missile Brigade is revealed in the South Theater Command, Indian agencies are constantly monitoring this new development.

As per earlier report, China's People Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed fast patrolling boats at Pangong Tso lake of Ladakh to surveillance border activities. A special water squadron also called Zhong Dui is garrisoned at Pangong Tso. PLA's Special squadron is part of its 'Mountain Top National Gate Fleet' which is able to carry high tech navigational and communication equipment. The high-speed boats of PLA have the capacity to house 5-7 soldiers at one time.