Ex- President Donald Trump, his children sued by New York attorney general for 'business' fraud

The lawsuit marks one of the biggest legal blows for Trump since he left office in January 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump and children (File Photo)

Donald Trump and his children were sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business activities for more than three years, according to court records.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan state court, accused the Trump Organization of "many acts of fraud and deceit" in creating Trump's yearly financial statements from 2011 to 2021. It also identified as defendants the Trump Organization, the former president's son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Attorney General Letitia James' investigation has centered on whether the Trump Organization misrepresented the prices of its real estate properties in order to receive favorable loans and tax breaks.

James was expected to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT). She has said that the investigation uncovered “significant evidence” that Trump and the company fraudulently valued many of its assets.

The Republican former president has denied any wrongdoing and described James’ probe as a politically motivated witch hunt. James is a Democrat. The Trump Organization has called James’ allegations “baseless.”

Wednesday’s lawsuit followed a contentious investigation in which James accused Trump, his company and some family members of using delay tactics to ignore subpoenas and avoid testifying.

Trump on Aug. 10 declined to answer questions in a lengthy, closed-door deposition at the office of the attorney general, invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump agreed to sit for depositions only after court decisions required it.

Another of Trump’s children, Eric Trump, invoked the right against self-incrimination more than 500 times in a 2020 deposition.

The lawsuit marks one of the biggest legal blows for Trump since he left office in January 2021. Trump is considering running again for president in 2024.

(with inputs from Reuters)


