FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mass shooting in South Africa: At least 11 killed including three minors after gunmen open fires in illegal Pretoria bar, here's what we know so far

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone

Not Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Chhaava; most Googled movie in India in 2025 was...

Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes viral

Amid over 1000 flights cancellations, Indigo shares BIG update on automatic refunds, rescheduling fees: 'No questions asked...'

IND vs SA: Huge blow for South Africa as two key players ruled out of T20I series against India, check details

Ex-Pentagon official takes jibe at US President Donald Trump amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India: 'Trump deserves Noble Peace Prize due to...'

Who has higher salary: Russia's Vladimir Putin or President Droupadi Murmu? Here's a breakdown

Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'

IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as team's new 'lucky charm'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid

Not Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Chhaava; most Googled movie in India in 2025 was...

Not Dhurandhar, Kantara 2, Coolie; most Google movie in India in 2025 was...

Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes viral

Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ex-Pentagon official takes jibe at US President Donald Trump amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India: 'Trump deserves Noble Peace Prize due to...'

Ex-Pentagon official Michael Rubin has pitched for a Noble Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump, not for "stopping' India-Pakistan war as Trump claims, but for uniting India and Russia.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

Ex-Pentagon official takes jibe at US President Donald Trump amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India: 'Trump deserves Noble Peace Prize due to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ex-Pentagon official has pitched for a Noble Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump, not for "stopping' India-Pakistan war as Trump claims, but for uniting India and Russia. Taking a jibe at Donald Trump's peace claims, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said trump deserves Noble peace prize due to his role for bringing Russia and India together. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I would actually argue that Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for bringing India and Russia together the way he did." He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India looked extremely positive from the perspective from Moscow.

While explaining how Putin's visit is perceived within US policy circles, Rubin said it is seen in two different ways. He said, 'It is being perceived in two different ways. If you're Donald Trump, it's being perceived through the lens of "I told you so" that this embrace of India towards Russia is affirming what Donald Trump wants his spin to be. Because Donald Trump isn't going to admit that he is the one at fault.' He added, 'If you're the 65 % of Americans who dislike Donald Trump, according to the recent polls, then what we are seeing now is the result of Donald Trump's gross incompetence...A lot of us are still flabbergasted at how Donald Trump has reversed US-India ties'

'Many people question what motivates Donald Trump. Perhaps it was the flattery of the Pakistanis. More likely, it was bribery on the part of the Pakistanis or their backers in Turkey and Qatar towards Donald Trump...This is one disastrous bribe that is going to saddle America with a strategic deficit for decades to come...,' he said.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with latest batting milestone
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid
Not Dhurandhar, Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Chhaava; most Googled movie in India in 2025 was...
Not Dhurandhar, Kantara 2, Coolie; most Google movie in India in 2025 was...
Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes viral
Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes
Amid over 1000 flights cancellations, Indigo shares BIG update on automatic refunds, rescheduling fees: 'No questions asked...'
Amid over 1000 flights cancellations, Indigo shares BIG update on refunds...
IND vs SA: Huge blow for South Africa as two key players ruled out of T20I series against India, check details
IND vs SA: Huge blow for South Africa as two key players ruled out of T20I serie
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement