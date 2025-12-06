Ex-Pentagon official takes jibe at US President Donald Trump amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India: 'Trump deserves Noble Peace Prize due to...'

Ex-Pentagon official Michael Rubin has pitched for a Noble Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump, not for "stopping' India-Pakistan war as Trump claims, but for uniting India and Russia.

Ex-Pentagon official has pitched for a Noble Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump, not for "stopping' India-Pakistan war as Trump claims, but for uniting India and Russia. Taking a jibe at Donald Trump's peace claims, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said trump deserves Noble peace prize due to his role for bringing Russia and India together. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I would actually argue that Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for bringing India and Russia together the way he did." He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India looked extremely positive from the perspective from Moscow.

While explaining how Putin's visit is perceived within US policy circles, Rubin said it is seen in two different ways. He said, 'It is being perceived in two different ways. If you're Donald Trump, it's being perceived through the lens of "I told you so" that this embrace of India towards Russia is affirming what Donald Trump wants his spin to be. Because Donald Trump isn't going to admit that he is the one at fault.' He added, 'If you're the 65 % of Americans who dislike Donald Trump, according to the recent polls, then what we are seeing now is the result of Donald Trump's gross incompetence...A lot of us are still flabbergasted at how Donald Trump has reversed US-India ties'

'Many people question what motivates Donald Trump. Perhaps it was the flattery of the Pakistanis. More likely, it was bribery on the part of the Pakistanis or their backers in Turkey and Qatar towards Donald Trump...This is one disastrous bribe that is going to saddle America with a strategic deficit for decades to come...,' he said.