Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan shares special bond with these 3 Indian cricketers, check names here

Take a look at Imran Khan’s warm friendships with three iconic Indian cricketers, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan shares special bond with these 3 Indian cricketers, check names here
    Cricket has often carried its thrill, rivalry, and emotions, especially when India and Pakistan meet on the field. One figure who stood tall in these clashes was Imran Khan, a legend of Pakistani cricket. Yet beyond the matches and competitive spirit, he made meaningful friendships with a few Indian cricketers that stood the test of time and politics.

    Let's take a refreshing look back at these relationships, especially today when stories tend to focus more on conflict than connection. Imran Khan’s warm ties with Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Navjot Singh Sidhu remind us that even in rivalry, respect can bloom.

    Sunil Gavaskar

    Untitled design (31)Imran Khan and Sunil Gavaskar shared a beautiful relationship. One of their most memorable moments during the MCC bicentenary Test at Lord’s. This occasion was where the two legends played on the same side, sharing laughs and cricketing brilliance. Imran often praised Gavaskar’s extraordinary technique, discipline, relentless work ethic, and powerful leadership.

    Kapil Dev

    Kapil Dev and Imran Khan never allowed ego to enter the conversation. Imran frequently referred to Kapil as a 'true all-rounder,' someone who mastered both batting and bowling with equal dedication. Kapil also once described Imran as the hardest-working cricketer he had ever encountered.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Imran Khan’s relationship with Navjot Singh Sidhu was personal and heartfelt. Their friendship blossomed outside of cricket, strengthened by warm interactions. When Imran became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018, he invited Sidhu to attend his swearing-in ceremony. Sidhu accepted the invitation and celebrated their friendship, beyond borders.

    What happened to Imran Khan?

    In recent weeks, rumours have circulated about Imran Khan’s condition inside Punjab’s Adiala Jail, where he has been imprisoned. Reports claim his sisters have been denied permission to meet him for over 21 days. Concerned for his safety, they raised the issue with the authorities in Punjab province in Pakistan. 

