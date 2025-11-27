FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is alive or dead? Adiala jail authorities break silence on his health, says, 'truth...'

Adiala jail authorities has put a break on the rumours of the death of Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan in police custody, calling it 'baseless,' Sharing an update on his health, the prison administration said that he was in good health and remained inside the facility. They said that Imran Khan is recieving "complete medical attention."

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is alive or dead? Adiala jail authorities break silence on his health, says, 'truth...'
"There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy," the statement said.

After the dead rumours of Imran Khan circulated on social media, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)  in a statement on Thursday claimed that the “rumours of a despicable nature” were being spread from “Afghan media, and foreign social media accounts." They said, “current government and the interior ministry immediately and clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family”.

