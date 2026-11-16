Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims 85% vision loss, warns of brain haemorrhage: 'I Could Die In Prison'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the country's top judges to intervene over his and wife Bushra Bibi's health, claiming they are being denied proper medical treatment and warning that he may not leave prison alive.

Khan said the extent of his vision loss became known only after Safdar was allowed to meet him on February 10. (Credit: Twitter)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that he could die in prison, alleging that authorities have failed to provide him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, with adequate medical care.

In a letter addressed to the chief justices of Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court, Khan claimed that he had lost 85% of the vision in his right eye and faced a risk of brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest. He also alleged that Bushra's eyesight was deteriorating following an earlier eye operation.

The letter, written on Monday, was shared on X by Khan's lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar. Safdar said he had been instructed by the former prime minister to convey the message to the judges. He had met Khan at Adiala Jail on November 2 and November 11.

"At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive", Khan wrote, according to the Karachi-based newspaper Dawn. The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought urgent medical intervention and asked the courts to ensure that their earlier directions regarding his and his wife's treatment were followed.

"I do not write as a former prime minister, nor as the head of a political party," he said, adding that he had "given my life to Pakistan through cricket, philanthropy and public service".

Safdar said he was sharing the letter exactly as instructed by his client. "I have conveyed this letter faithfully and solely on these instructions. The words that follow are his [Imran's]," he said.

Khan alleges prolonged isolation and serious health risks

In his letter, Khan described being held in a "solitary cell" and said writing to the judges was now the "only way my voice can leave these walls".

He alleged that he was kept alone for up to 22 hours a day and denied regular contact with his family, lawyers and the outside world. He also claimed that he was not allowed books, television or telephone conversations with his sons, Kasim and Sulaiman.

"I was totally isolated, disconnected and held incommunicado from the outside world, in torturous solitary confinement for up to twenty-two hours a day," he wrote.

Khan said the extent of his vision loss became known only after Safdar was allowed to meet him on February 10, following the Supreme Court's appointment of the lawyer as amicus curiae.

He further claimed that his blood pressure had reached 192 and 193 on November 10. According to Khan, doctors had warned him about the possibility of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, while he also alleged that his heart had suffered damage.

Bushra Bibi's eyesight also deteriorating, claims Imran

Khan raised concerns about his wife's medical condition, saying she had suffered a retinal detachment in April and subsequently undergone what he described as a "complicated eye surgery in secrecy". He alleged that she was returned to solitary confinement after the procedure and was not receiving the treatment she needed.

"When I saw her this month, she could neither bear the light nor open her eyes, and without another surgery she may lose her sight permanently," he wrote.

He also said that the authorities had repeatedly stopped him from holding his weekly meetings with Bushra. Khan claimed that his sisters were in custody and that he had not been allowed to meet them.

Describing what he saw as a denial of basic medical care, he wrote, "I spent my life building hospitals so that those who could not afford treatment would receive it free of cost. Today, I ask only that my wife and I be treated," he said.

Khan says jail medical board's recommendations ignored

The former prime minister also alleged that prolonged isolation had affected his mental health.

According to his letter, the jail's medical board had recorded his anxiety and recommended more frequent interaction with his wife and family. It had also suggested that he be allowed reading material and access to television.

Khan claimed that these recommendations had not been implemented. He further alleged that the restrictions on family meetings and communication had continued despite earlier court directions.

Supreme Court had directed hospital treatment

Khan's latest concerns come days after he was taken from Adiala Jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for an eye procedure.

According to Dawn, doctors administered an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection in his right eye during the night of November 10–11. The treatment was intended to address central retinal vein occlusion, a condition that affects vision. He was discharged at around 2.30 am and taken back to prison.

The hospital visit followed an August 18 Supreme Court directive asking authorities to shift Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within two days. The court had also ordered the formation of a medical board to examine him and directed that he be allowed to interact with his family.

Khan alleged that the order was not followed and that he was instead taken to PIMS before being returned to Adiala Jail.

At the time, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar attributed the decision to security concerns after PTI workers gathered near the hospital. The party rejected the government's explanation and accused it of deliberately ignoring the court's directions.

Khan asks judges to intervene

In his letter, Khan alleged that the conditions in which he was being held were intended to weaken him. "The purpose, I can only conclude, is to make me ill and to break my will," he wrote.

He urged the judges to intervene over his medical treatment and that of Bushra Bibi, warning that his condition could worsen without timely care.

"I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive," he wrote, adding, "I appeal to your Lordships, on the most basic grounds of human compassion: give me justice before it is too late." Khan has been in prison since August 5, 2023. Bushra Bibi was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case involving the couple.