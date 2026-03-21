Ex Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit warns India of ‘bombing’ Mumbai, Delhi if US targets country’s nuke facility

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Amid tensions in the West Asia over the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has sparked regional security concerns by launching fresh warning in his statement to India. He has warned of bombing Delhi and Mumbai in case of a US attack.
Amid tensions in the West Asia over the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has sparked regional security concerns by launching fresh warning in his statement to India. Citing a potential scenario of an attack on Pakistan as regional tension rises, Basit threatened that Pakistan could attack India if the US attacks its nuclear facilities.