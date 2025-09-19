Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

EX-Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli slams India, refers to China treaty, writes on Facebook...

Earlier, in a statement issued from the Shivpuri barracks of the Nepal Army, ex-Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that he would have remained in power had he not raised the border dispute of Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura. Nepal claims this to be a disputed territory with India.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 07:02 PM IST

EX-Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli slams India, refers to China treaty, writes on Facebook...
KP Sharma Oli, Ex-PM, Nepal
Ex-Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli has slammed India in his first public statement after being forced to resign from his office. Taking a dig at India over the 2015 blockade on its southern border, he referred to deals with China. Taking to Facebook on Nepal’s Constitution Day Friday, he reflected on the historical struggle to establish the constitution in Nepal. Hailing the Constitution of Nepal, he called it "a future line written by the Nepalese people for themselves."

KP Sharma Oli refers to 2015 blockade

Nepal faced a severe blockade at its southern border between September 2015 and February 2016. India stopped all trucks carrying fuel, medicine, and other vital supplies from crossing the border. The blockade was led by ethnic minorities living in Nepal's foothills due to alleged discrimination in the new constitution. Oli wrote on his Facebook page, "After the constitution was issued, transport structures connecting the north and south were built to connect the landscape country so that no one could block Nepal."

Referring to the 2016 Transit and Transport Agreement with China, the communist leader wrote, "We had also made a transport deal with the northern neighbouring country." 

 

Oli comments on Gen-Z movement

Commenting on the Gen Z-led movement against his government, the former Nepal prime minister wrote, "Infiltration took place during Gen Z’s demonstration that was supposed to be peaceful… Conspirators who infiltrated it instigated violence, killing our youth." Oli reportedly resigned under pressure from the Nepal Army after 19 people were killed in the crackdown on the nationwide protest against the suspension of 26 social media platforms. Oli's house was set ablaze during the protest. He requested the Nepal Army to evacuate him; it did so, but only after he resigned. He was rescued using a helicopter and kept in an army barracks for ten days.

Earlier, in a statement issued from the Shivpuri barracks of the Nepal Army, he said that he would have remained in power had he not raised the border dispute of Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura. Nepal claims this to be a disputed territory with India. 

