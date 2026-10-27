Ex-Miss Switzerland accuses Donald Trump of 'brutal' rape, Democrats revive allegation

Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul has alleged that Donald Trump raped her in 1993, according to a report by House Democrats that also examines Trump's past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul has accused US President Donald Trump of raping her during an alleged encounter in 1993. Keul had previously accused Trump of groping her during the same incident.

In interviews with Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, she has now alleged that the encounter also involved rape. The allegations were included in a 53-page report prepared by Democrats on the committee as part of their investigation into Trump's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The White House has rejected the allegations in the report. A spokesperson described it as "a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump's historic achievements".

Keul describes alleged encounter with Trump

According to the report, Keul met Trump when she was 24 during a pageant event at New York's Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time. She alleged that Trump offered to help her obtain a US visa and gain admission to New York University.

"I will take care of you," Trump reportedly told her. Keul said Epstein later approached her and introduced himself as Trump's close friend. She alleged that he invited her to a party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

The report said Keul was later invited upstairs at the Plaza Hotel by a representative of Trump. She alleged that Trump attacked her after she entered the room. According to the Democrats' report, Keul said the alleged rape was "brutal" and claimed that the assault left her with injuries.

She further alleged that Trump later repeated his offers to help with her visa and university admission and asked her to remain silent.

Report links allegations to Epstein investigation

The Democrats' report also focuses on Trump's long-documented association with Epstein. Trump has said he ended his relationship with Epstein before the financier's criminal conduct became widely known.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors. His death was ruled a suicide. Trump's name appears in documents related to Epstein, but he has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime connected to Epstein's activities.

Democrats allege wider pattern of misconduct

House Democrats said Keul's account should be examined alongside other public allegations of sexual assault and misconduct involving Trump. Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said five women had directly accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's presence or company.

Raskin also accused the Justice Department of protecting Trump instead of investigating allegations surrounding Epstein. The House Judiciary Committee Democrats called for Attorney General Todd Blanche to appoint an independent special counsel.

"At a minimum, DOJ and FBI's efforts to protect Trump rather than pursue justice require the appointment of an independent special counsel," they said. "This special counsel should be tasked with investigating not only the President... but all of Epstein's potential accomplices and co-conspirators."

The Democrats also argued that the Justice Department was unlikely to take such action under Blanche, whom they described as Trump's former personal attorney.

White House rejects report

The White House has dismissed the allegations and the wider report, portraying it as a political effort by Democrats. The report comes as both parties prepare for the November 3 elections, which will determine control of Congress.

Democrats have reportedly spent more than $35 million on advertisements focused on Epstein-related issues ahead of the elections. The allegations made by Keul remain allegations contained in the Democratic report and have not been established as criminal findings against Trump.