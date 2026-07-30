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Ex-French Rafale pilot who claimed IAF jet loss in Operation Sindoor, held for spying for China

Former French Navy Rafale pilot Pierre-Henri Chuet is under formal investigation in France for allegedly passing sensitive military information to China. Charged with sharing defence secrets, he made 2 undeclared trips to China in 2018-19.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST

Ex-French Rafale pilot who claimed IAF jet loss in Operation Sindoor, held for spying for China
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A former French Navy pilot, Pierre-Henri Chuet, has been placed under formal investigation in France over allegations of sharing sensitive military information with Chinese operatives. The case has drawn attention both for the espionage charges and for Chuet’s controversial comments on Indian Air Force Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Who is Pierre-Henri Chuet?

Chuet, a dual French-Canadian national, served in the French Navy’s naval aviation until around 2021. He flew Super Etendard strike fighters and Rafale M jets from France’s aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle. 

After leaving service, he built a public profile as a defence commentator with a YouTube channel of over 560,000 subscribers. During Operation Sindoor, he claimed a Pakistan Air Force J-10C shot down an IAF Rafale using a PL-15 missile, and called Chinese jets like the J-10C and JF-17 "Rafale killers". Dassault Aviation and the IAF have denied that any Rafales were lost.

Allegations of undeclared trips to China

According to reports in Le Canard Enchaine and Mediapart, Chuet is suspected of making two undeclared trips to China in September 2018 and August 2019 while still serving in the Navy. The trips were allegedly arranged via South Africa’s Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA).

Prosecutors allege he organised training sessions for Chinese military pilots, including on carrier landings, E-2C Hawkeye operations, and Western military tactics used in Syria. French military rules require prior approval for such engagements.

In April 2025, the Paris prosecutor’s office said it received a referral from the Ministry of Armed Forces regarding a former serviceman suspected of "sharing intelligence with a foreign power" and "disclosure of national defence secrets".

DGSI probe and charges

On July 27, 2026, investigative outlet Intelligence Online reported that Chuet was taken into custody and questioned by the DGSI, France’s domestic intelligence agency. His home was also searched during the week of July 20. 

He was presented to an investigating magistrate and placed under formal investigation for charges including sharing intelligence with a foreign power, disclosure of defence secrets, and collection of information relating to national interests. He has since been released under judicial supervision.

Chuet has denied wrongdoing. He told Le Canard Enchaine he only led "two three-day seminars" and that the 2019 trip "did not go well".

Not the first such case

Western officials have warned about China targeting former military personnel. In February 2025, US authorities charged a former F-35 pilot for allegedly training Chinese pilots. In June 2024, the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand issued a joint bulletin on PLA recruitment of Western pilots.

Under French law, being placed under formal investigation is not a conviction. An investigating judge will now decide if the case proceeds to trial.

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