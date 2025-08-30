Ex-finance secretary hits out at Trump over 50 percent tariffs, reveals, 'India walked away from trade talks due to...'

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg has lashed out at United States President Donald Trump over his hackneyed claims that India is "profiteering massively" from discounted Russian oil, stating the charge is merely a "political theatre, not economic reality", NDTV reports.

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg has lashed out at United States President Donald Trump over his hackneyed claims that India is "profiteering massively" from discounted Russian oil, stating the charge is merely a "political theatre, not economic reality", NDTV reports.

In a conversation with the outlet, Garg highlighted that a new CLSA report has already dismissed the "windfall" narrative, showing India's actual savings from Russian crude are closer to USD 2.5 billion annually and not USD 25 billion. "You can put any number; it makes no difference. Trump is using this as a sword to punish India," Garg said.

Garg further pointed out that India is buying Russian oil within the global price-cap framework and that there's no violation of any international agreement. "If Trump wants to use it as a political tool, he can pick any figure. The reality is, India is buying Russian oil well within the global price-cap framework. There's no violation of any international agreement," he said.

On being asked about the strained India-US ties, Garg emphasised that New Delhi has already "effectively walked away" from talks, given Trump's unilateral tariffs of up to 50 percent. "No one can trade at those tariff levels. But India should never formally close the door - one must always hope sanity prevails at some point", he told NDTV.

Donald Trump's 50 percent tariffs on India

United States President Donald Trump recently announced steep tariffs against India -- 25 percent plus an additional 25 percent -- citing its crude oil business with Russia. Initially, he announced a "25 percent tariff plus penalty" on India for engaging in business with Russia, as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war".

ALSO READ | What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India? Jefferies report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'His personal pique...'

Trump's tariffs took effect on Wednesday, i.e., August 27. Meanwhile, India has clarified its stance, undercoring that it will not compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen. In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed he would "never compromise" the interests of the country's farmers. "Modi will stand like a wall for the farmers. I will not abandon my farmers. Farmers contribute a lot to our economy, they have made India top producer of several commodities," he had said.