Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir: 'Trump 2.0 a completely different...'

A few years back, US President Donald Trump put Pakistan in the dock, accusing Islamabad of deceiving Washington, which spent USD 33 billion on the Pakistani army. However, times have now changed. The same man now seems to think Pakistan is governed by two great leaders - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir. The shift in tone has so much to do with Pakistan's capability to "remain relevant to its three godfathers" as well as play the game, according to Former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, Poland, Canada, and Lithuania, Ajay Bisaria.

Speaking at the session, ‘India, US, and the Geopolitical Shifts’, at India Today Conclave Mumbai, Bisaria acknowledged that "Trump 2.0 is a completely different game compared to Trump 1.0."

"He governs more from the right. He's governed more by the MAGA (Make America Great Again) ideologues and so on. And the Pakistan story is part of it. It's part of transactionalism. Now, on Pakistan's part, it's gaming this United States attitude. And for Pakistan, the big picture story is that its foreign policy, apart from having an element of wanting revisionism on Kashmir, is one of trying to remain relevant in different ways to its three godfathers globally, which are the US, China and Saudi Arabia. It does it in different shapes and forms and in varying degrees of success", he said.

“In the recent past it managed to persuade the United States that the Pakistan army is distinct from the civilians. That Pakistan could be of use. In 2018, on January 1, Trump had tweeted that all he got from Pakistan was lies and deceit after spending $33 billion on the Pakistan army in the previous 15 years,” he added.

The Nobel Prize theory

Bisaria emphasized that as the US seeks an opportunity for basing rights in Pakistan, along with the Bagram air base in Afghanistan, Pakistan is ready to give "all this little package along with the sweetener of a 'we nominate you for the Nobel Prize".

"Pakistan, in a drip drip drip way keeps handing over some terrorists to the US,” said Ajay Bisaria. He noted that the US now sees the possibility of basing rights in Pakistan and the Bagram air base in Afghanistan. “So all this little package, along with the sweetener of a ‘we nominate you for the Nobel Prize’ is what gets Asim Munir an audience,” he added.

