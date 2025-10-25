FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control of nukes to US for millions of dollars...'

John Kiriakou, a former CIA Officer who has served for 15 years as an analyst and as chief of counterterrorism has made shocking revelations on US and Pakistan deal, and said that US 'purchased' Pakistan's then president Pervez Musharraf after providing him aid of millions of dollars.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control of nukes to US for millions of dollars...'
John Kiriakou, a former CIA Officer who has served for 15 years as an analyst and as chief of counterterrorism has made shocking revelations on US and Pakistan deal, and said that US 'purchased' Pakistan's then president Pervez Musharraf after providing him aid of millions of dollars. He said US loved working with 'dictators' and once controlled Pakistan's nuclear deal.

In an interview with ANI, Kiriakou dropped bombshell statement that US loved working with dictator, prioritizing their own self interest. He said, "Our relations with the Pakistani government were very, very good. It was General Pervez Musharraf at the time. And look, let's be honest here. The United States loves working with dictators. Because then you don't have to worry about public opinion and you don't have to worry about the media anymore.'

'Purchased' Musharraf

He added that US 'essentially just purchased Musharraf', saying, 'We gave millions and millions and millions of dollars in aid, whether it was military aid or economic development aid. And we would meet with Musharraf regularly, several times a week. And essentially he would let us do whatever we wanted to do', alleging that Pervez Musharraf may have handed over control of Pakistan nuclear arsenals to US.

'Handed' Pak nukes control to US

Kiriakou  said, 'When I was stationed in Pakistan in 2002, I was told unofficially that the Pentagon controlled the Pakistani nuclear arsenal, that Musharraf had turned control over to the United States because he was afraid of exactly what you just described (nuclear weapons falling into terrorist hands).'

Pervez Musharraf double game with US

'But Musharraf also had his own people that he needed to deal with,' Kiriakou added. 'Musharraf just kept the military 'happy,' and pretended to side with the US on counterterrorism while carrying out terrorist activities against India,' he said putting light on the double game played by Pervez Musharraf.

He added, 'He had to keep the military happy. And the military didn't care about Al-Qaeda. They cared about India. And so in order to keep the military happy and keep some of the extremists happy, he had to allow them to continue this dual life of pretending to cooperate with the Americans on counterterrorism while committing terror against India," he said.

 

