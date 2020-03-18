'Everyone will eventually die': Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov on coronavirus panic

The as world continues to be troubled by the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 7,000 live globally, Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov has asked his people not to panic over the situation and stay calm as 'everyone will eventually die'.

The long-time head of his majority Muslim Republic was referring to the rising number of fatalities due to the coronavirus, which has been declared a “pandemic’’ by the WHO.

"They are afraid that it comes (to them) and they’ll die. Don’t be in a rush, you’ll die anyway. Don’t try to die before your time," he added.

The leader further stressed that fears over the pandemic have been blown out of proportion and also urged people to stop overthinking the problem.

“People lose sleep because a disease appeared in China: the virus," Kadyrov said during a local government meeting on Saturday, according to RT.com.

Acknowledging that the rapid spread of coronavirus has been the talk of the town, the leader said that other ailments like the ordinary flu also claim thousands of lives every year.

The Chechen leader also asked people not to shun traditional medicine and remedies and stop worrying about something that is beyond their control.

“Mix lemon with honey and water and drink – then the virus won’t get you. Eat your garlic,” he said.

As of now, no case of coronavirus has been reported in Chechnya.