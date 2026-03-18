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'Every blood...': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns US-Israel in first statement on Ali Larijani's killing

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'Every blood...': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns US-Israel in first statement on Ali Larijani's killing

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'Every blood...': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns US-Israel in first statement on Ali Larijani's killing

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is determined to avenge the killing of the security chief and the country's top strategist Ali Larijani in a US-Israeli strike on March 17. In his first statement after the death of Iran's top strategist, he warned the US and Israel.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 10:51 PM IST

'Every blood...': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns US-Israel in first statement on Ali Larijani's killing
Mojtaba has broken silence on Ali Larijani's killing, warned the US and Israel
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Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is determined to avenge the killing of the security chief and the country's top strategist Ali Larijani in a US-Israeli strike on March 17. Saying that justice will be served, he warned that "every blood has a price" that the US and Israel, the country's biggest enemies, must pay.

"Such acts of terror only reflect the enemies' hostility and will strengthen the resolve of the Islamic nation. Undoubtedly, justice will be served," he said in his first statement after Ali Larijani's killing.

In his statement, Mojtaba praised Larijani as a "learned, far-sighted, intelligent" individual with diverse experiences in many areas. He clearly opined that the assassination of such a person is a sign of his importance and position and the "hatred of the enemies of Islam towards him".

Ali Larijani was Iran's most influential powerbroker and therefore his killing has pushed the Islamic Republic into a more uncertain phase and in a crisis situation, disrupting the country's decision-making process after Israeli strikes eliminated majority in top leadership. The continued attacks on Iran's leadership is aimed at weakening it to completely force it to surrender. 

The US-Israeli war on Iran started with the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, father of the current supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, alongside a group of military commanders and shows no sign of ending soon, with many more senior officials now targeted by air strikes.

Iran launched several cluster bombs in Tel Aviv, Israel's capital, in retaliation to Ali Larijani's killing. In revenge, the country launched many ballistic missiles. 

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