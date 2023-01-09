Search icon
Evergreen, whose ship blocked Suez Canal in 2021, pays 50-months salaries as bonus: Reports

The name of the company is Evergreen Marine Corp.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Evergreen Marine Corp is a Taiwanese shipping giant.

A shipping company has given 50 months worth of salary as a bonus. The company decided to give a stellar bonus in 2022 because the year has been great with regards to business and profit.

The name of the company is Evergreen Marine Corp. It has decided to give a bonus equal to four years of salaries of the employees. The bonus called stellar bonus has only been given to the employees based in Taiwan. Evergreen Marine Corp is based in Taiwan's Taipei.

In a statement, the company said the bonus has been granted on the basis of their individual performance and the company's performance.

The company hasn't officially confirmed that they have given the bonus but many news outlets, including Bloomberg and Fortune, have reported that the company has indeed paid whopping sums to their employees.

Evergreen Marine Corp is a Taiwanese shipping giant. It has been greatly benefiting from the demand boom after the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdowns subsided in most parts of the world. Fortune reported that the company's revenues in 2022 might exceed $20 billion, a 3x growth since 2020.

Bloomberg, citing Taiwan's Economic Daily, reported that on December 30, some employees received even $65,000.

The size of the bonuses depended on the workers' seniority and function. However, only Taiwan-based workers got the payout.

Evergreen is the same company whose ship blocked the Suez Canal accidently, derailing the world's supply chain for six days.

