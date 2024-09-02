'Even more American blood on...': Kamala Harris blasts Hamas after killing of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

US Vice President Kamala Harris has lashed out at Hamas after six hostages including Hersh Goldberg-Polin were found dead.

United States Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris blasted terror organisation Hamas, after six hostages including Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin were found dead.

In a statement released by the White House, Harris condemned the terror organisation and expressed grief over the massacre.

The Vice President also recalled her meeting with the deceased's parents -- Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin.

“When I met with Jon and Rachel earlier this year, I told them: You are not alone. That remains true as they mourn this terrible loss. Americans and people around the world will pray for Jon, Rachel, and their family and send them love and strength. As is said in the Jewish tradition, may Hersh’s memory be a blessing", Kamala Harris said.

Harris further stated that with these murders, Hamas has 'even more American blood' on its hands.

"Hamas is an evil terrorist organization. With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands. I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world. From its massacre of 1,200 people to sexual violence, taking of hostages, and these murders, Hamas’ depravity is evident and horrifying. The threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel—and American citizens in Israel—must be eliminated and Hamas cannot control Gaza. The Palestinian people too have suffered under Hamas’ rule for nearly two decades,” she continued.

The US Vice President further emphasised that she and President Joe Biden 'will never waver in their commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza'.

On October 7, Hersh Goldberg-Polin — an American citizen — was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. He was just 23 years old, attending a music festival with friends. We now know he was murdered by Hamas.



Moreover, President Biden also condemned the incident and called it 'tragic and reprehensible'

In a post on 'X', Biden wrote, "I've worked tirelessly to bring Hersh home, and Jill and I could not be more heartbroken by the news of his death. It is tragic and reprehensible. Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we'll continue working towards a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages."

Furthermore, former President and Republic presidential candidate Donald Trump lashed out at the 'poor leadership' of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

In a post on 'X', Trump condemned the incident and added that 'had he been the President, this terror would have never happened'.

"We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership. Make no mistake — This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders. Americans are getting slaughtered overseas, while Kamala is disparaging and making up lies about Gold Star families, and Biden is sleeping on the beach on this 16th consecutive day of vacation. They have blood on their hands! Sadly, this is the total lack of “Leadership” that Kamala and Biden represent — One that allows terrorists to take American lives, because they only care about Weaponizing the Department of Justice against their Political Opponent", Trump wrote.

"Just like the Debacle of the Afghanistan Withdrawal that claimed 13 American lives, Kamala and Biden’s judgment has not only put lives at risk, but is directly responsible for unnecessary deaths that should have never happened.Our Country and our amazing people are not safe under Joe Biden, and will be less safe under Kamala Harris. This terror would have never happened if I were President, and it will stop the day I am back in the Oval Office. America will be Strong Again, and that will make the World Safe and Secure!" he continued.

Who was Hersh Goldberg-Polin?

Born in Oakland, California, Hersh Goldberg-Polin immigrated to Israel with his family at the age of seven. He held dual-citizenship of Israel and America.

According to a report by NDTV, Polin was described as a 'happy-go-lucky' person with a proclivity towards geography and travel.

He was among the thousands of people taken hostages by Gaza, on October 7, 2023, during the attack on Israel. Polin was attending Nova music festival at that time.

Moreover, his parents Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg Polin were among the most vocal advocates who constantly demanded the release of the hostages, including their son. They held several meetings with the top US officials and urged the Israeli government to intiate a deal to ensure the release of the hostages.