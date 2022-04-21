Evacuation drive at US Capitol after parachute demo triggers false alarm

(Image Source: Reuters)

The United States Capitol (US Capitol) was briefly evacuated on Wednesday. Police ordered the evacuation, citing 'potential danger' from a plane. The US Capitol Police said that they were monitoring an aircraft that could pose a potential threat. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm local time.

However, an update was released shortly after, stating that there was no threat from the aircraft. The US Capitol Police said in an update, "The aircraft is no longer a threat to the Capitol Complex and the USCP is preparing the building for re-entry." The House and Senate were not in session when the order to vacate the complex was issued.

Read | DNA Explainer: What happened at US Capitol? Here's all you need to know

According to some reports, a parachute display was been performed at a nearby sports stadium for 'Military Appreciation Night'. The plane was carrying members of the US Army's Golden Knights, who then parachuted into the Washington Nationals' baseball stadium for a pre-game demonstration. Nationals Park is a little more than a mile away from the US Capitol.

It was reported that the program was not properly coordinated with US Capitol officials. The plane, which posed a threat to US Capitol, landed at Andrews at about 6:50 pm local time. Significantly, the US Capitol was attacked on January 6 last year by a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol last year to reject the results of the November 3, 2020 election. President Trump himself addressed the crowd and urged them to protest what he falsely claimed was a rigged election before marching to the Capitol and pushing past security barriers there.