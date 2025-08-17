'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
European leaders set to join Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on his visit to US? German Minister issues BIG statement, says, 'agreed...,discussed...'

European leaders are considering to join Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on his visit to Washington on the invitation of US President to discuss on the outcomes of 'Trump-Putin' bilateral meet. When will President Volodymyr Zelensky visit US?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 08:19 AM IST

European leaders set to join Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on his visit to US? German Minister issues BIG statement, says, 'agreed...,discussed...'

On the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit to Washington on Monday, August 18, 2025. Now, European leaders are considering to join Ukrainian President Zelenskyy The final decision will be taken this weekend.

As per Reuters, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that plenty of European leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are willing to travel with Zelesnkyy. "That'll be agreed this weekend, and Friedrich Merz's willingness to assume responsibility is evident; he has demonstrated this very clearly in the last few days. This will be discussed together," Wadephul told German broadcaster ARD.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to visit US

The invitation to Zelenskyy came after Trump spoke with Ukrainian President for over an hour on his way back from Alaska, after a "successful" high-stake meeting with Russian President Putin.
Zelensky described the phone call as “long and meaningful” conversation.

Along with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Trump had a lengthy call with European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. The three-hour long bilateral meeting ended without any ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia war. The meeting saw Donald Trump emphasising the ceasefire and Putin making efforts to sway the talks in his favour. US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a 'productive' meeting.

ALSO READDonald Trump not well? US President struggles to walk straight on red carpet rolled out for Russian President Putin, internet says, 'zig-zagging...', WATCH

