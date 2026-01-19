US-Denmark tension escalates over Greenland crisis as European countries oppose Trump plan, send troops

Greenland has become a new point of tension between the US and Europe as European nations back Denmark against President Donald Trump’s acquisition threats. NATO allies, excluding the US, launched a limited Arctic mission, highlighting Europe’s growing security concerns and military gaps.

Greenland has become the unlikely epicentre of growing friction between the United States and its European allies. As US President Donald Trump renews pressure over Greenland’s strategic importance, European nations have closed ranks behind Denmark, rejecting Washington’s push for US control of the Arctic territory. What has followed is a rare display of NATO unity, without the United States.

Europe’s Show of Support: Symbolic but Unified

Several European countries have committed small military contingents to Greenland as part of a mission described as reconnaissance rather than defence. The United Kingdom and the Netherlands have each sent one military officer, while Finland and Norway have deployed two personnel apiece. France and Germany have contributed slightly larger teams, though overall numbers remain modest.

The deployment is taking place under Operation Arctic Endurance, a Denmark-led NATO exercise focused on assessing the feasibility of future Arctic operations. Poland, Italy, and Turkey, despite being major NATO military powers, have opted out of participation, underscoring divisions within the alliance.

Denmark Leads Arctic Presence

Denmark remains the primary military presence in Greenland, with approximately 150 troops stationed there under its Joint Arctic Command. The country also deploys the elite Sirius Dog Sledge Patrol, a specialised unit tasked with long-range Arctic reconnaissance and sovereignty enforcement. Denmark has supported allied deployments by providing airlift through its C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Trade Pressure Compounds Security Tensions

The security dispute has spilt into trade relations. Trump imposed 10 percent tariffs on several European countries, including Denmark, France, Germany, and the UK, warning of an increase to 25 percent later this year. European leaders responded by pausing progress on a major transatlantic trade agreement, signalling that economic retaliation remains on the table.

Despite the rhetoric, Danish military officials have dismissed the possibility of armed conflict between NATO members, calling such scenarios unrealistic.

Can Europe Defend Without the US?

While Arctic Endurance is not a defensive mission, it highlights broader questions about Europe’s military readiness without American support. Decades of defence cuts left European forces reliant on the US, a vulnerability exposed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European governments are now accelerating defence spending and modernisation, but analysts agree the continent remains years away from replacing US military capabilities. Estimates suggest Europe would need to invest over USD 1 trillion to fully compensate for a reduced American role.

Greenland may only be the testing ground, but it is exposing the fragile balance at the heart of Europe’s security architecture.