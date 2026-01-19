FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab, earns Rs 222 crore worldwide

ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening Indo-Bangladesh cricket controversy

Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg on MCX as Trump’s tariff threat stokes market anxiety

Who is Mangilal? Indore's crorepati beggar who owns 3 homes, cars, lends money in part-time; know how much he earns daily

The Raja Saab box office collection day 10: Prabhas film crashes in second weekend, fails to cross Rs 150 crore in India

US-Denmark tension escalates over Greenland crisis as European countries oppose Trump plan, send troops

Delhi records 'most polluted January day' in two years, temperatures drop to 5°C, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

NATO chief confirms talks with US President Donald Trump over Greenland, to meet this week in Davos

US-Iran tension escalates, Tehran threatens all out war if Ali Khamenei is targeted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding

Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s gr

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab, earns Rs 222 crore worldwide

MSVPG box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab

ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening Indo-Bangladesh cricket controversy

ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Denmark tension escalates over Greenland crisis as European countries oppose Trump plan, send troops

Greenland has become a new point of tension between the US and Europe as European nations back Denmark against President Donald Trump’s acquisition threats. NATO allies, excluding the US, launched a limited Arctic mission, highlighting Europe’s growing security concerns and military gaps.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 10:28 AM IST

US-Denmark tension escalates over Greenland crisis as European countries oppose Trump plan, send troops
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Greenland has become the unlikely epicentre of growing friction between the United States and its European allies. As US President Donald Trump renews pressure over Greenland’s strategic importance, European nations have closed ranks behind Denmark, rejecting Washington’s push for US control of the Arctic territory. What has followed is a rare display of NATO unity, without the United States.

    Europe’s Show of Support: Symbolic but Unified

    Several European countries have committed small military contingents to Greenland as part of a mission described as reconnaissance rather than defence. The United Kingdom and the Netherlands have each sent one military officer, while Finland and Norway have deployed two personnel apiece. France and Germany have contributed slightly larger teams, though overall numbers remain modest.

    The deployment is taking place under Operation Arctic Endurance, a Denmark-led NATO exercise focused on assessing the feasibility of future Arctic operations. Poland, Italy, and Turkey, despite being major NATO military powers, have opted out of participation, underscoring divisions within the alliance.

    Denmark Leads Arctic Presence

    Denmark remains the primary military presence in Greenland, with approximately 150 troops stationed there under its Joint Arctic Command. The country also deploys the elite Sirius Dog Sledge Patrol, a specialised unit tasked with long-range Arctic reconnaissance and sovereignty enforcement. Denmark has supported allied deployments by providing airlift through its C-130 Hercules aircraft.

    Trade Pressure Compounds Security Tensions

    The security dispute has spilt into trade relations. Trump imposed 10 percent tariffs on several European countries, including Denmark, France, Germany, and the UK, warning of an increase to 25 percent later this year. European leaders responded by pausing progress on a major transatlantic trade agreement, signalling that economic retaliation remains on the table.

    Despite the rhetoric, Danish military officials have dismissed the possibility of armed conflict between NATO members, calling such scenarios unrealistic.

    Can Europe Defend Without the US?

    While Arctic Endurance is not a defensive mission, it highlights broader questions about Europe’s military readiness without American support. Decades of defence cuts left European forces reliant on the US, a vulnerability exposed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    European governments are now accelerating defence spending and modernisation, but analysts agree the continent remains years away from replacing US military capabilities. Estimates suggest Europe would need to invest over USD 1 trillion to fully compensate for a reduced American role.

    Greenland may only be the testing ground, but it is exposing the fragile balance at the heart of Europe’s security architecture.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding
    Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s gr
    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab, earns Rs 222 crore worldwide
    MSVPG box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab
    ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening Indo-Bangladesh cricket controversy
    ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening...
    Silver hits record Rs 3 lakh/kg on MCX as Trump’s tariff threat stokes market anxiety
    MCX Silver surges past Rs 3 lakh barrier for first time
    Who is Mangilal? Indore's crorepati beggar who owns 3 homes, cars, lends money in part-time; know how much he earns daily
    Who is Mangilal? Indore's crorepati beggar who owns 3 homes, cars, lends money i
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
    Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
    Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
    Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
    Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
    Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement