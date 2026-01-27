FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
European Council President Antonio Costa flashes his OCI card, what is his India connection? WATCH

Amid the announcement of the India-EU trade deal a lighthearted gesture by European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa signifies people to people connect in building a personal connection with the country. Costa surprised everyone by showing his OCI card during the deal.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 04:40 PM IST

European Council President Antonio Costa flashes his OCI card, what is his India connection? WATCH
European Council President Antonio Costa
Amid the announcement of the India-EU trade deal a lighthearted gesture by European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa signifies people to people connect in building a personal connection with the country. Costa surprised everyone by showing his OCI card during the deal.  

After flashing his OCI card, Costa spoke about his personal connection to India. As he was talking about his Goa roots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present along with EU President Ursula von der Leyen, smiled at him. By expressing pride over his Indian connection, the EC President hailed the improving partnership between Europe and India.  

What is the OCI? 

It is a type of permanent residency proof for the people of Indian origin. Using this, they can work and live anywhere in India for an indefinite time.  

What is Antonio Costa's India connection? 

Antonio Costa's father was born and raised in Goa. His father emigrated to Portugal at the age of 18, after the liberation of Goa. An interesting aspect about Costa is that he was nicknamed 'Babush' during his childhood, the name is popular in the Konkan area, which he mentioned during his address to the joint briefing on Tuesday. 

“I am the President of the European Council, but I am also an overseas Indian citizen,” said an emotional Costa while flaunting his OCI card while surprising the gathering. He then mentioned his Goa roots and how his family is linked to India.  

 “As you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I am very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from, and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me,” the EU Council chief said. 

The emotional moment would have brought back a flood of childhood memories. 

India-EU trade deal 

India and the European Union inked key agreements and MoUs on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. Notably, India and the EU have also agreed on a strategy document titled, ‘Towards 2030- a joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda.’ 

India and EU exchanged several agreements and MoUs reflecting the wide-ranging and multi-faceted cooperation as a part of the India-EU Strategic Cooperation. 

