World

WORLD

European airports in Danger? After Germany, Denmark, Lithunia's International Airport shut after 'mysterious' objects spotted over it

Lithunia's Vilnius Čiurlionis International Airport also suffered temporary halt after unidentified objects were sighted, at least 8 commercial flights were diverted on Saturday due to disruption.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

European airports in Danger? After Germany, Denmark, Lithunia's International Airport shut after 'mysterious' objects spotted over it
After Germany's Munich, Denmark, Belgium and Poland's airports, another Eurpoean airport suffered operation halts after  'unknown' flying objects were spotted near them. Lithunia's Vilnius Čiurlionis International Airport also suffered temporary halt after 'series of balloons' were sighted.

Several flights rerouted

At least 8 commercial flights were diverted on Saturday due to disruption. Flights were rerouted to nearby airports including Riga in Latvia and Poland. One flight arriving from Copenhagen had returned to Denmark, as per reports.

In a post on X, Flightradar24 said: “Vilnius Airport has now issued a NOTAM closing the airfield until 2330 UTC (about 90 minutes from now). Additional inbound flights diverting.”

Flightradar24 quoted the airport notice: “AERODROME CLOSED DUE TO METEO BALLOONS ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE AIRFIELD.”

Airspace reopens

Lithuanian air traffic control briefly halted operations while the situation was assessed. Investigation was launched, however the nature of the objects remains unknown. The airspace reopened after several hours of suspension.

Russian drones?

After Ukraine-Russia war, Lithuania has reported drones sighting that were entering through Belarus border. In response, Lithuania declared a 90-kilometre no-fly zone parallel to the border with Belarus in August.

Lithuania, a strong supporter of Ukraine, and a NATO member shares a 679km border with Belarus, a close ally of Russia. The capital Vilnius lies roughly 30km from the border.

However, as per previous drone sightings are concerned in other European airpirts, Russian authoritie have rejected claims of involvement.

ALSO READ:  At least 30 injured after Russian drones strike Ukraine's Railway station targeting passenger train, President Zelenskyy releases video of 'savage' attack, WATCH

