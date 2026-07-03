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Europe heatwave linked to over 1,000 deaths: What's driving the extreme weather across continent?

Health warnings are in place across the continent as the mercury has touched record highs in several countries. But what's driving the extreme heat in Europe?

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

Europe heatwave linked to over 1,000 deaths: What's driving the extreme weather across continent?
Experts say that Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth.
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Europe continues to boil amid an unprecedented heatwave, with the World Health Organization (WHO) saying that more than 1,000 excess deaths may be linked to the extreme weather. Health warnings are in place across western and central parts of the continent as the mercury has touched record highs in several countries. Experts say that Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global rate. But what's driving the extreme heat in Europe? Let's decode.

Omega block

A circulation pattern over Europe is creating what has been described as the equivalent of a traffic jam in the atmosphere, which locks in heat, Samantha Burgess from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts told the news agency AFP. A ridge of high pressure bringing hot air from northern Africa is wedged between two areas of low pressure -- one in central Europe and the other off the Portugal coast. This is known as an "omega block".

As there is little energy available to disrupt the phenomenon, the omega block pattern can prevail for days -- or even weeks -- allowing heat to simmer and temperatures to soar to unbearable highs. "So hence blocking -- it means that once this meteorological set-up gets going, it can just keep reinforcing itself for some time," Will Lang, chief meteorologist at the UK's Met Office, said, according to AFP.

Heat dome

If the pattern is quite stable, the system can evolve into what has been termed a "heat dome." This acts like an atmospheric covering on a heating pot. Air sinking underneath the pressure warms as it is compressed, while the heat near the surface cannot escape. These conditions suppress formation of clouds and favour still weather with little wind. As the skies remain clear, the harsh sunshine scorches the ground even further.

Climate change

The interesting part is that these weather patterns are nothing new. Heat domes and omega patterns can also form separately from each other, experts say. They are also not unique to Europe, and occur in both the hemispheres. Scientists say that climate change could be behind the severity of the ongoing heatwave crippling Europe. Burgess stated that when heat domes occur, the subsequent heatwave "is more intense than it otherwise would have been without climate change."

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