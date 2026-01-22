EU suspends implementation of US trade deal after Donald Trump threatens to take Greenland: 'Left with no alternative’

The warning shot from the European Parliament comes as the 27-nation bloc weighs how hard to hit back if Trump follows through against Washington's long-standing allies.

EU lawmakers have agreed to hold off ratifying a key trade deal with the United States following President Donald Trump's tariff threats over Greenland.

The warning shot from the European Parliament comes as the 27-nation bloc weighs how hard to hit back if Trump follows through against Washington's long-standing allies.

In a statement, Bernd Lange, chair of Parliament’s trade committee, said, “By threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an EU member state and by using tariffs as a coercive instrument, the US is undermining the stability and predictability of EU-US trade relations.”

“We have been left with no alternative but to suspend work” on the trade deal, “until the US decides to reengage on a path of cooperation rather than confrontation,” Lange said.

The parliament was planning a vote in the coming weeks on removing tariffs on US industrial goods as part of the agreement.

A delay does not sink the deal, agreed in July with Trump after months of intense wrangling that saw Washington slap 15 percent tariffs on EU goods.

But by suspending approval it does send a strong message of discontent to the White House that EU lawmakers argued would unnerve American businesses.

"It is an extremely powerful lever -- I don't think companies would agree to give up the European market," Valerie Hayer, president of the centrist Renew group, told journalists.

Trump has threatened to hit six EU countries -- including powerhouses France and Germany -- with tariffs for not going along with his demand to get Greenland.

EU leaders are set to hold an emergency summit in Brussels Thursday evening over the US threats against Denmark's autonomous territory Greenland.

The bloc is weighing different responses if Trump does not back down, including putting last year's trade deal on hold and hitting the United States with 93 billion euros ($108 billion) in tariffs.

The package of retaliatory tariffs was agreed at the height of the EU-US trade standoff last year, but was ultimately suspended until February 6 to avoid all-out trade war.

Beyond that, French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing to unleash the bloc's potent anti-coercion trade instrument to use in case Trump makes good on his threats.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)