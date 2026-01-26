FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EU Chief praises India on 77th Republic Day ahead of landmark trade deal, says ‘Successful India makes world stable’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attended India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 02:15 PM IST

EU Chief praises India on 77th Republic Day ahead of landmark trade deal, says 'Successful India makes world stable'
On January 26, 2026, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa marked a historic moment as chief guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Their participation comes amid growing momentum for a landmark India-EU trade deal, which is expected to boost economic ties between the two regions.

A Moment of Celebration and Diplomacy

The Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path was a vibrant display of India’s cultural diversity and military prowess, with von der Leyen and Costa attending alongside President Droupadi Murmu. As the parade unfolded, the trio arrived in a traditional buggy, flanked by the President’s bodyguards, and Murmu took the ceremonial salute from the dignitaries.

Von der Leyen shared her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), calling it 'the honour of a lifetime' to attend the celebrations. She added, 'A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous, and secure. And we all benefit,' highlighting the importance of India’s growth on the global stage.

India-EU Trade Relations: A New Era

The leaders’ visit coincided with significant developments in India-EU relations, particularly the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA). Von der Leyen’s remarks came ahead of the India-EU summit scheduled for January 27, where both sides are expected to announce the conclusion of negotiations for the much-awaited trade pact.

The European Union is currently India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral goods trade touching a significant USD 135 billion in FY 2023-24. The proposed FTA is expected not only increase trade volumes but also create a qualitative shift in India-EU relations across multiple sectors. This shift is particularly crucial as global commerce faces disruptions due to tariff-driven policies from the US.

Key Aspects of the FTA

The India-EU FTA, which was first discussed in 2007 but stalled in 2013 due to differences in negotiation levels, is now back on track. With India set to reduce tariffs on EU cars as part of the deal, this marks a significant development in India’s approach to trade liberalisation. Under the agreement, India is likely to cut import tariffs on European cars from 110% to 40%, with further reductions anticipated over time.

The free trade agreement is expected to have far-reaching implications, especially in the context of shifting global economic dynamics and the desire of both India and the EU to create stronger, more resilient trade partnerships.

Advertisement