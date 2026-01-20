EU chief holds talks with US Congress delegation over Greenland after Donald Trump’s threats

Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed Greenland’s sovereignty during talks with US lawmakers in Davos, urging EU-US-NATO cooperation on Arctic security. She warned tariffs harm transatlantic trade as Donald Trump renews threats over Greenland.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress on Monday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, as concerns grow over former US President Donald Trump’s renewed rhetoric about acquiring Greenland.

Following the meeting, von der Leyen underscored the importance of respecting Greenland’s political status and Denmark’s sovereignty, calling it a foundational issue for relations between Europe and the United States. Writing on social media platform X, she said that any discussion surrounding Greenland must be rooted in respect for international law and established borders, warning that deviations could strain transatlantic ties.

Call for Cooperation on Arctic Security

Von der Leyen also highlighted the strategic significance of the Arctic, noting that rising geopolitical competition and climate-driven changes are increasing the region’s importance. She urged closer coordination among the European Union, the United States, NATO, and Denmark to address shared security challenges.

According to her statement, the EU remains committed to working alongside Washington and its allies to strengthen collective defence and ensure stability in the High North. Greenland, she noted, plays a growing role in global security calculations as melting ice opens new shipping lanes and access to natural resources.

Trade Tensions and Tariff Concerns

Trade relations were another key topic during the meeting. Von der Leyen cautioned that tariffs would undermine economic cooperation between Europe and the US, describing open trade and investment as mutually beneficial pillars of the transatlantic relationship.

Her remarks come in response to Trump’s recent comments threatening to impose punitive tariffs on Denmark and other European countries if they refuse to negotiate over Greenland. Trump has argued that US control of the territory is essential for national security, citing increased Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic.

He has proposed phased tariff hikes—reportedly 10 per cent from February 2026 and rising to 25 per cent by June 2026, if negotiations fail, claiming Denmark owes the US for decades of support.

UK Pushes Back on Tariff Strategy

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer firmly rejected the idea of using economic pressure against allies. He emphasised that Greenland belongs to its people and Denmark, calling sovereignty a fundamental principle of international cooperation.

Starmer also acknowledged the growing strategic importance of Greenland, stressing that Arctic security will demand stronger alliances, increased investment, and enhanced NATO coordination. While reaffirming the central role of the US in Arctic defence, he warned that stability depends on upholding shared values and trust among allies.