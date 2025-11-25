FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know

Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him: 'They come and say...'

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Volcanic ash plumes enter Gujarat, Mumbai, Rajasthan; how will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what we know

Who is Karan Nathwani? Son of Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, got married at Jio World Convention Centre to...

Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record from 50 years, remains untouched by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, it is...

PM Modi to hoist 191 foot long saffron flag atop Ayodhya's Ram mandir: When is shubh muhurat? Check date, time

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash cloud from eruption causes flight disruptions in Delhi, Maharashtra

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province

'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana

Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know

Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini to organise prayer meet?

Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him: 'They come and say...'

Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Volcanic ash plumes enter Gujarat, Mumbai, Rajasthan; how will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what we know

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: How will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more

Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash cloud from eruption causes flight disruptions in Delhi, Maharashtra

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an advisory was circulated to airlines and airports cautioning them about possible operational challenges posed by the volcanic ash.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash cloud from eruption causes flight disruptions in Delhi, Maharashtra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A windborne ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano drifted across parts of northwest India last night, reducing visibility and disrupting air traffic across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

DGCA issues advisory

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (@DGCAIndia), an advisory was circulated to airlines and airports cautioning them about possible operational challenges posed by the volcanic ash. The regulator asked operators to stay alert, monitor real-time updates and adopt necessary safety measures as conditions shifted.

Flight services were immediately impacted, with Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM cancelling several operations in response to the ash cloud's spread. As carriers adjusted their routes and schedules, aviation authorities continued assessing the evolving situation.

Earlier in a separate advisory issued on Monday, the DGCA instructed airlines to avoid specific altitudes and regions affected by ash from the Hayli Gubbi eruption, which occurred on Sunday. Airports were also told to inspect runways for ash contamination and temporarily suspend operations if required, with officials warning that delays and diversions were likely.

Flights encountered disruptions

Some flights encountered disruptions as the ash cloud advanced. IndiGo's Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight (6E 1433) diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday to avoid the affected corridor, while another Indian carrier operating into Abu Dhabi conducted extensive engine checks before beginning its return journey.

Mumbai airport warned passengers as it said, "A volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has affected airspace over parts of West Asia, which may impact some international routes."

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption

The ash plume, which was sent up into the atmosphere during the volcano's eruption, is moving at a speed of 100-120 km/h toward North India. It is travelling at altitudes between 15,000-25,000 feet up to 45,000 feet and contains volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small particles of glass and rock.

The explosive eruption began around 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, said the Toulouse VAAC advisory.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know
Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini to organise prayer meet?
Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him: 'They come and say...'
Dharmendra once revealed why his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol don't sit with him
Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Volcanic ash plumes enter Gujarat, Mumbai, Rajasthan; how will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what we know
Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: How will it affect Delhi's air quality? here's what
Who is Karan Nathwani? Son of Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, got married at Jio World Convention Centre to...
Who is Karan Nathwani? Son of Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, got m
Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record from 50 years, remains untouched by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, it is...
Dharmendra holds THIS unbeatable record, remains untouched by SRK, Salman, Big B
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement