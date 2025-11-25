Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption: Ash cloud from eruption causes flight disruptions in Delhi, Maharashtra

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an advisory was circulated to airlines and airports cautioning them about possible operational challenges posed by the volcanic ash.

A windborne ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano drifted across parts of northwest India last night, reducing visibility and disrupting air traffic across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

DGCA issues advisory

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (@DGCAIndia), an advisory was circulated to airlines and airports cautioning them about possible operational challenges posed by the volcanic ash. The regulator asked operators to stay alert, monitor real-time updates and adopt necessary safety measures as conditions shifted.

Flight services were immediately impacted, with Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM cancelling several operations in response to the ash cloud's spread. As carriers adjusted their routes and schedules, aviation authorities continued assessing the evolving situation.

Earlier in a separate advisory issued on Monday, the DGCA instructed airlines to avoid specific altitudes and regions affected by ash from the Hayli Gubbi eruption, which occurred on Sunday. Airports were also told to inspect runways for ash contamination and temporarily suspend operations if required, with officials warning that delays and diversions were likely.

Flights encountered disruptions

Some flights encountered disruptions as the ash cloud advanced. IndiGo's Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight (6E 1433) diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday to avoid the affected corridor, while another Indian carrier operating into Abu Dhabi conducted extensive engine checks before beginning its return journey.

Mumbai airport warned passengers as it said, "A volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has affected airspace over parts of West Asia, which may impact some international routes."

Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption

The ash plume, which was sent up into the atmosphere during the volcano's eruption, is moving at a speed of 100-120 km/h toward North India. It is travelling at altitudes between 15,000-25,000 feet up to 45,000 feet and contains volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small particles of glass and rock.

The explosive eruption began around 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, said the Toulouse VAAC advisory.



(With inputs from ANI)