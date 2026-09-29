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Essar’s $18 bn US steel plant: Why Trump calls it ‘largest’ and Ruia a ‘true homecoming’; what’s the tariff link?

Essar Group will invest $18 billion in a US steel plant in Iowa and $3 billion in a Minnesota mine. What do Trump’s 50% steel tariffs have to do with the project?

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 08:46 AM IST

Essar’s $18 bn US steel plant: Why Trump calls it ‘largest’ and Ruia a ‘true homecoming’; what’s the tariff link?
Essar’s $18 bn US steel plant: Why Trump calls it ‘largest’ and Ruia a ‘true homecoming’; what’s the tariff link?
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US President Donald Trump has unveiled a USD 18 billion investment by Indian conglomerate Essar Group, through its US subsidiary Mesabi Metallics, to build the largest steel plant in American history in Iowa. Iron ore needed to make the steel will come from a new mine for which Essar is investing $3 billion in Minnesota, which the company says will be the first new iron ore mine in the US in 50 years.

Highlighting the sheer scale of the Iowa project, Trump told reporters, "Today we're thrilled to announce that Mesabi Metallics will be building the largest steel plant in American history in the great state of Iowa. It's the largest plant, one of the largest plants in the world, but it's the largest plant in America by far."

Speaking at the high-profile White House announcement, Mesabi Metallics chairman of the Executive Board Rewant Ruia emphasised the significance of the venture and his personal ties to the country, stating, "Thank you, Mr President, for bringing back the importance of building things in America. While I was born in India, I went to high school in New York, college in Boston, and did my MBA in California. I have spent half my life here, so announcing this investment today is a great honour and a true homecoming for me."

Detailing the firm's regional undertakings, Ruia added, "My family and I spent a lot of time in Minnesota, where we are investing USD 3 billion to build the first new mine in America in 50 years. We will be producing the Patriot Pellet very soon, which will be available in the US."

What do Trump's tariffs have to do with the project?

The Iowa mill forms part of an integrated, fully domestic supply chain as Trump's administration encourages companies to manufacture more products inside the US rather than import them from other countries. The US has imposed 50% tariffs on most imported steel, with Trump arguing that these high tariffs are encouraging companies to build factories in the US instead of importing products and paying the tariff.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, “Without the tariffs, this mine doesn't get built, and this steel plant does not get built.” Trump said companies were increasingly choosing to manufacture in the US because they wanted to avoid paying tariffs on imported goods. The Essar investment is therefore being presented by Trump as an example of how his tariff and domestic manufacturing policies are attracting investment into the US.

For Essar, the project gives the Indian conglomerate a major manufacturing presence in the US and allows it to produce steel using domestically sourced iron ore. Meanwhile, the tariffs have also affected steel exporters globally, including India, one of the world's largest steel producers.

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