WORLD

Escalator halt, Teleprompter glitch, Audio issue: Donald Trump angry on UN for 'sinister' sabotage, demands investigation

US President Donald Trump faced triple technical mishaps at United Nation General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, that included a stopped escalator, a teleprompter failure and audio issues.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 08:03 AM IST

Escalator halt, Teleprompter glitch, Audio issue: Donald Trump angry on UN for 'sinister' sabotage, demands investigation
US President Donald Trump faced triple technical mishaps at United Nation General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, that included a stopped escalator, a teleprompter failure and audio issues. Trump said that Secret Service are now investigating into this matter, calling the series of "sinister" mishaps as deliberate acts of sabotage meant to undermine him. On his truth social, he wrote, 'A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!'

Secret Service Investigation

Donald Trump calling it a sabotage, demanded an immediate investigation. On his truth social account, he posted, “This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. “I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation.

“No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do,” he added. “All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved.”

Donald Trump opened his speech at UNGA meeting referencing the technical issues, saying, “These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.” He also mentioned about the third mishap,“completely off” audio on his social media account. 

The escalator halt

Shortly after US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto an escalator at the United Nations on Tuesday, it suddenly stopped. Videos showing them shocked after the escalator halt, and then forced to walk the rest of the way up have surfaced on social media. 

US President mentioned this in his speech saying First Lady and I are in good shape that we did not fall on the escalator. He said, "First lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen, but she’s in great shape. We’re both in good shape.”

He later posted on his social media account, saying 'It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster.”

Teleprompter glitch

Donald Trump also highlighted a teleprompter malfunction at the start of his speech. While the teleprompter began working after 15 minutes, he took a dig at UN ans daid, "I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter — because the teleprompter is not working... I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble." In his social media account, he claimed that later he discovered the sound in the room was “completely off" during his speech.

 

 

