Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, named new CEO of Turning Point USA

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, has been appointed as the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA. The organisation announced on Thursday that the late CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in the event of his death. Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10. Suspect Tyler Robinson has been charged with his murder.

Turning Point USA releases statement

In a statement, Turning Point USA said, "It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA."

"All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before," the statement further stated.

The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board.



In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death.

Who is Erika Kirk?

Born Erika Frantzve, Kirk was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona. She studied political science at Arizona State University and was briefly an NCAA basketball player. The 36-year-old won the Miss Arizona USA pageant in 2012. The Kirks were engaged in 2020 and married in 2021. They have two young children.

Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and transformed it into one of the most influential conservative organisations that was credited with galvanising youth toward Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.