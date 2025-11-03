Erika Kirk's BIG statement amid row over intimate hug with JD Vance: 'Nothing to hide...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas

Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore

Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025

Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...

Drinking from copper bottles to boost your health? Here's why it might secretly be harming you

ICAI CA September 2025 Toppers: Meet toppers in all three exam categories; check percentage, rank, other details

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi receives unique gift while rallying in Nalanda, WATCH viral video

From RCB lifting IPL trophy to Women in Blue winning ICC CWC: Here's how 2025 has been year of underdogs in sports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas

After Alpha gets postponed, these two films will now clash on Christmas

Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood

Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...;

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Erika Kirk's BIG statement amid row over intimate hug with JD Vance: 'Nothing to hide...'

Erika Kirk, widow of recently assassinated Conservative leader Charlie Kirk, has acknowledged that camera is "analysing her every move" as she made her publis remarks since a video of her sharing an intimate hug with US Vice President JD Vance.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Erika Kirk's BIG statement amid row over intimate hug with JD Vance: 'Nothing to hide...'
Erika Kirk and JD Vance
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Erika Kirk, widow of recently assassinated Conservative leader Charlie Kirk, has acknowledged that camera is "analysing her every move" as she made her publis remarks since a video of her sharing an intimate hug with US Vice President JD Vance at a public event. 

Recently, a viral clip showed Vance hugging Erika, with her hands resting in the Vice President's hair. The duo exchanged the hug at the Pavilion at Ole Miss on the University of Mississippi campus on October 29, 2025. And guess what! The internet is now obsessed.

In an interview with Fox News at Turning Point USA headquarters, Erika said, "There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analysing my every move, analysing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there.”

"Why not be transparent? There's nothing to hide. I know there's not, because I've seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come", she continued. 

Vance-Usha heading for divocre? Internet thinks so

The closeness between Erika and Vance, on top of her glowing words about "seeing Charlie in JD", sent internet into overdrive, with many wondering if Vance, who is already under fire from white supremacists over his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri, is heading for a divorce. At multiple occasions, Vance has come on the radar of white supremacists who questioned him over his association with a woman hailing from a Hindu background.

The speculation intensified further with Vance's statement that "he hopes his wife converts to Christianity".

When asked about an Indian-origin student about his hardline stance on immigration and religion, given his wife's Hindu background, Vance said, "Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

"If she doesn’t, God says everybody has free will," he added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood
Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...;
Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025
Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025
Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...
Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...
SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...
SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE