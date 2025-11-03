Erika Kirk's BIG statement amid row over intimate hug with JD Vance: 'Nothing to hide...'

Erika Kirk, widow of recently assassinated Conservative leader Charlie Kirk, has acknowledged that camera is "analysing her every move" as she made her publis remarks since a video of her sharing an intimate hug with US Vice President JD Vance.

Erika Kirk, widow of recently assassinated Conservative leader Charlie Kirk, has acknowledged that camera is "analysing her every move" as she made her publis remarks since a video of her sharing an intimate hug with US Vice President JD Vance at a public event.

Recently, a viral clip showed Vance hugging Erika, with her hands resting in the Vice President's hair. The duo exchanged the hug at the Pavilion at Ole Miss on the University of Mississippi campus on October 29, 2025. And guess what! The internet is now obsessed.

In an interview with Fox News at Turning Point USA headquarters, Erika said, "There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analysing my every move, analysing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there.”

"Why not be transparent? There's nothing to hide. I know there's not, because I've seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come", she continued.

Vance-Usha heading for divocre? Internet thinks so

The closeness between Erika and Vance, on top of her glowing words about "seeing Charlie in JD", sent internet into overdrive, with many wondering if Vance, who is already under fire from white supremacists over his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri, is heading for a divorce. At multiple occasions, Vance has come on the radar of white supremacists who questioned him over his association with a woman hailing from a Hindu background.

The speculation intensified further with Vance's statement that "he hopes his wife converts to Christianity".

When asked about an Indian-origin student about his hardline stance on immigration and religion, given his wife's Hindu background, Vance said, "Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

"If she doesn’t, God says everybody has free will," he added.