Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

Charlie Kirk’s assassination: ‘Hey fascist...’, bullet casings with handwritten inscriptions..., what officials found at the scene

IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions expected to be..., here's all you need to know

Did Aamir Khan call Rajinikanth film Coolie 'a big mistake' and 'badly written'? Viral photo shows his statement but...

PM Modi to launch development projects in Manipur today, first visit since 2023 violence

'Kaisa hai wicket...': Rohit Sharma's lighthearted conversation with net bowler amid Asia Cup 2025 goes viral, watch here

Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’

Diljit Dosanjh joins hands with 'big brother' Rishab Shetty for Kantara Chapter 1: 'Cried in so much ecstasy when...'

8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Karnataka's Hassan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

Dhruv Rathee slams Vivek Agnihotri for showing The Bengal Files to kids

PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence, know what's the agenda?

PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’

Two days after Conservactive activist and Trump ally was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University, Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk has made her first public remarks. What did she said?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 08:24 AM IST

Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two days after Conservactive activist and Trump ally was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University, Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk has made her first public remarks. Erika Kirk, formerly Erika Frantzve is a former Miss Arizona USA. She married Charlie in May 2021, and the mother of thier two young children.

In an emotional speech, remembering her husband Charlie Kirk, she was standing next to her husband’s empty studio chair and clutching his cross necklace. She delivered her first remarks from the podium that read, 'May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior.'

In her speech, Erika's voice was filled with grief. 'One of Charlie’s favorite Bible verses was Ephesians 5:25: ‘Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the Church and gave Himself up for her. My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He showed the ultimate and true covenantal love,' Erika said while remembering Charlie Kirk.

Thanks President Donald Trump

She also thanke President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. "Mr. President, my husband loved you," she said. 'Charlie always said that if he ever ran for office… his top priority would be to revive the American family,' she added.

Promises to take Charlie Kirk's legacy forward

Erika declared that, 'The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever,'

She also announced that TPUSA’s campus tours and AmericaFest will continue, and grow. “There will be even more tours in the years to come,” she said. “The radio and podcast show he was so proud of will go on.”

She promised, “I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

While concluding she said with a breaking voice that she hadn't slept since her late husband's death and is taking care of children who misses thier dad. “When I got home last night, Gigi, our daughter, ran into my arms… She asked, ‘Where’s daddy?’ I told her, ‘He’s on a work trip with Jesus for your blueberry budget.’”

She ended her speech with "God bless you all, and God bless America."

Charlie Kirk Assassination

Charlie Kirk, 31, was the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA. He was a Trump ally, who was shot dead by a '22-years old' Tyler Robinson, while speaking at a Utah Valley Univeristy event. He was shot at his neck during the opening stop of his “American Comeback Tour", as shown in the videos surfacing around. FBI has taken the shooter in the custody, 33 hours after the incident. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
BTS' RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?
Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
India slams Pakistan at UNHRC session, says, 'Need no lessons from a terror...'
India slams Pakistan at UNHRC session, says, 'Need no lessons from a terror...'
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days, here's why
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE