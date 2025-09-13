Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’

Two days after Conservactive activist and Trump ally was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University, Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk has made her first public remarks. What did she said?

Erika Kirk, formerly Erika Frantzve is a former Miss Arizona USA. She married Charlie in May 2021, and the mother of thier two young children.

In an emotional speech, remembering her husband Charlie Kirk, she was standing next to her husband’s empty studio chair and clutching his cross necklace. She delivered her first remarks from the podium that read, 'May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior.'

In her speech, Erika's voice was filled with grief. 'One of Charlie’s favorite Bible verses was Ephesians 5:25: ‘Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the Church and gave Himself up for her. My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He showed the ultimate and true covenantal love,' Erika said while remembering Charlie Kirk.

Thanks President Donald Trump

She also thanke President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. "Mr. President, my husband loved you," she said. 'Charlie always said that if he ever ran for office… his top priority would be to revive the American family,' she added.

Promises to take Charlie Kirk's legacy forward

Erika declared that, 'The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever,'

She also announced that TPUSA’s campus tours and AmericaFest will continue, and grow. “There will be even more tours in the years to come,” she said. “The radio and podcast show he was so proud of will go on.”

She promised, “I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

While concluding she said with a breaking voice that she hadn't slept since her late husband's death and is taking care of children who misses thier dad. “When I got home last night, Gigi, our daughter, ran into my arms… She asked, ‘Where’s daddy?’ I told her, ‘He’s on a work trip with Jesus for your blueberry budget.’”

She ended her speech with "God bless you all, and God bless America."

Charlie Kirk Assassination

Charlie Kirk, 31, was the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA. He was a Trump ally, who was shot dead by a '22-years old' Tyler Robinson, while speaking at a Utah Valley Univeristy event. He was shot at his neck during the opening stop of his “American Comeback Tour", as shown in the videos surfacing around. FBI has taken the shooter in the custody, 33 hours after the incident.