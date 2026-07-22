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Epstein survivor Roza Gilles details years of abuse during his jail time and after; says 'he didn't stop while convicted'

Model Roza Gilles has detailed years of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, saying she was assaulted in 2009 while he was serving jail time. She told CNN she was 18 when approached via a modeling agent, and was molested and raped weekly in Florida.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 04:27 PM IST

Epstein survivor Roza Gilles details years of abuse during his jail time and after; says 'he didn't stop while convicted'
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Model Roza Gilles has spoken up about the years of abuse she suffered due to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The model said she was sexually assaulted by Epstein in 2009 while he was serving jail time for soliciting a minor.

Gilles told CNN she was approached by a modelling agent with ties to Epstein at her home in Uzbekistan. Weeks later, she arrived in the US saddled with debt by the agency, including thousands of dollars for rent and visa. She was offered a weekend job as a receptionist in Epstein's office to increase her income as a model.

Gilles said she first met Epstein when she was 18 at a downtown building in Palm Beach, where he was getting his feet massaged by a woman. She was told to sit next to the woman and Epstein gave her his foot for a massage. Years later, Gilles found out that the black plastic band around his ankle with a blinking light was actually an ankle monitor.

The model recalled that Epstein asked her to remove her shirt. “And the woman comes over and starts unbuttoning my blouse. She takes it off, then she takes off my bra, and then she walks out,” she added. Gilles said she was sexually assaulted by Epstein that day.

'Abuse Continued For Years'

The model revealed that she was molested and raped every weekend in West Palm Beach. She added that the abuse continued even after she was allowed to return to New York City once Epstein's house arrest in Florida ended in 2010.  She claimed: “I ran around New York City as a child trying to get an STD to kill a paedophile. Because I didn't believe the government would ever stop him. That wasn't my job to stop him.”

Years later, she managed to leave the city after becoming financially independent.

On Epstein's Plea Deal And Lack Of Remorse

At the centre of Gilles' story is Epstein's 2008 plea deal in Florida for charges including soliciting a minor for prostitution. The deal allowed him to spend much of his sentence outside of jail.  Gilles said Epstein continued abusing young women even while serving his sentence. “He didn't stop what he was doing while convicted. He was doing the same thing,” Gilles said.

“He had no remorse. The things he was doing to me hurt me so much, and left the biggest scar, and I will never - I will never be able to move on from this, no matter how hard I try,” she added. Survivors also claimed that sometimes the abuse took place while an officer in uniform was nearby. 

Documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act reveal that the financier's SUV used for travelling between jail and an office in Palm Beach was outfitted with a bed. A woman told the FBI that Epstein engaged in sexual activity with her inside the vehicle while it was parked in the jail lot, CBS reported.

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